Purdue Women's Golf Headed to NCAA Championships
The Purdue women's golf team is headed to California to compete for a national championship. The Boilermakers earned fifth place in the Lubbock Regional this week, fighting off Texas A&M in a playoff to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships.
At the end of 54 holes, Purdue and Texas A&M were tied at 25-over-par, forcing a playoff. The two teams split off into two fivesome groups, with all scores counting, to play the par-5 ninth hole.
Purdue's Samantha Brown and Lauren Timpf teed off first in the playoff, with Timpf carding a birdie and Brown scoring a par. Then, the Boilermaker trio of Jocelyn Bruch, Natasha Kiel and Momo Sugiyama finished off the playoff victory.
Kiel drained a 12-foot putt for eagle, helping Purdue to card a 2-under-par in the playoff while Texas A&M shot an even par. That finish secured the Boilermakers' trip to Carlsbad, Calif to compete in the 2025 NCAA Championships at La Costa Resort & Spa.
"I have no words for what this team did the last 6 holes today. Incredible grit and fight," coach Zack Byrd wrote on social media. "Let’s keep playing some golf Boilers!"
Individually, the Boilermakers had two top-15 finishers in Lubbock. Sugiyama led Purdue with a 1-over-par 217 for the tournament, finishing in a tie for fifth place. Timpf carded a 3-over-par 219 to finish in a tie for 14th.
Kiel ended the tournament 9-over-par (T-29), Bruch carded a 12-over-par (T-36) and Brown was 17-over-par for the event (T-54).
The NCAA Championships are scheduled for May 16-21.
Related stories on Purdue sports
PURDUE SOFTBALL EARNS 12 SEED: Purdue earned a trip to the 2025 Big Ten Softball Tournament as the No. 12 seed. This year's event will be hosted at Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL LEARNS FROM TRYING OFFSEASON: With four players entering the transfer portal after the 2024 season, Purdue coach Dave Shondell began to question a lot about his program. But perseverance paid off and the Boilermakers are refreshed and rejuvenated for a new season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE WBB OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED: Purdue knows its home and road opponents for the 2025-26 Big Ten women's basketball season. The Boilers also have a home-and-home with Indiana. CLICK HERE