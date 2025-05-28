Purdue, Indiana Looking to Make More Big Ten History, Schedules Match in Indianapolis
When Purdue and Indiana meet during the 2025 volleyball season, the two programs will look to make more Big Ten history. The two teams are headed to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the Thursday, Oct. 16 match.
The news of Purdue and Indiana playing in Indianapolis was revealed on Wednesday during Big Ten Network's broadcast of the 2025 season schedules. It will be one of two meetings between the in-state rivals. Although it is a neutral site match, it will be considered a home match for the Hoosiers.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and WNBA's Indiana Fever. It also frequently houses the Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournaments and other events.
"Our squad is stoked about the opportunity to compete in Gainbridge Fieldhouse," Purdue coach Dave Shondell told Purdue Boilermakers on SI. "To be part of the first ever volleyball match in this world class venue is very special. Packing downtown Indy with black and gold for this rivalry match will be a beautiful sight. We need Boilermaker Nation to respond in their typical loyal fashion."
Last year, Purdue hosted Indiana at Mackey Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 14,876, setting a Big Ten attendance record for a conference match. The two teams have a chance to exceed that number, as Gainbridge Fieldhouse seats 17,923 fans.
"We are honored to be playing a match this season at Gainbridge Arena," Indiana head coach Steve Aird said in a statement. "I felt it was a great opportunity for our program, great for the sport, and just the right thing to do. We invite Hoosier fans from all over to attend the match before homecoming weekend and a home football victory."
Purdue defeated Indiana in both matches during the 2024 campaign, sweeping the match at Mackey Arena (25-18, 25-14, 25-9) and defeating the Hoosiers 3-1 in Bloomington (25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17).
The Boilermakers finished the 2024 season with a 27-7 record, including a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play and a trip the regional semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana posted a 15-15 record last season and finished 8-12 in conference matches.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE COMPLETE 2025 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE: The Big Ten released the conference volleyball schedule for the 2025 season, which completes Purdue's slate for the upcoming year. Here's the full slate. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL LEARNS FROM TRYING OFFSEASON: With four players entering the transfer portal after the 2024 season, Purdue coach Dave Shondell began to question a lot about his program. But perseverance paid off, and the Boilermakers are refreshed and rejuvenated for a new season. CLICK HERE
SHONDELL VS SHONDELL AT HINKLE: Purdue has announced it will travel to historic Hinkle Fieldhouse for a match against Butler during the 2025 season. It will also be a family affair. CLICK HERE