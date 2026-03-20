Queens vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round
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The Purdue Boilermakers once again earned a top seed in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed after winning the Big Ten tournament. After getting upset at home by Wisconsin, Purdue rattled off four straight wins to punch its ticket with a conference championship.
Of course, the Queens Royals also won their conference, with two upset wins to take the Atlantic Sun tourney. They’re an experienced team that is looking to put up a fight as a No. 15 seed.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NCAA Tournament 1st Round matchup.
Queens vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Queens +25.5 (-110)
- Purdue -25.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Queens +2200
- Purdue -7700
Total
- 162.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Queens vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 20
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- Queens record: 21-13
- Purdue record: 27-8
Queens vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Queens is 15-17 ATS this season
- Purdue is 15-20 ATS this season
- The OVER is 21-11 in Queens games this season
- The UNDER is 18-17 in Purdue games this season
Queens vs. Purdue Key Player to Watch
Braden Smith, Guard, Purdue Boilermakers
Braden Smith is looking to end his Boilermakers career with a bang. The senior guard tasted a Final Four victory in his freshman year, but Purdue hasn’t been back there since.
Smith averaged the second-most assists per game in the nation this season at 9.1, and scored 14.0 points per game to boot. He had just 29 points in four Big Ten tournament games, but did contribute offensively with 46 assists across those four contests.
The senior will assuredly make history on Friday night as is one assist shy of tying Bobby Hurley’s 1,076 atop the NCAA all-time list.
Queens vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
The Queens Royals have an up-tempo offense, but they might be challenged by Purdue’s experience. On top of that, the Boilermakers are more than capable of putting up points themselves.
It’s tough to handicap these early games, but Purdue does have a bit of a geographical advantage with this game taking place in St. Louis. It’s still a bit of a drive, but there are bound to be plenty of fans who make the trip.
Queens struggled on the road this season at 6-10 (12-2 at home) while Purdue went a respectable 8-3 away from home.
Pick: Purdue -25.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop