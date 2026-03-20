Queens vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Purdue Boilermakers once again earned a top seed in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed after winning the Big Ten tournament. After getting upset at home by Wisconsin, Purdue rattled off four straight wins to punch its ticket with a conference championship.

Of course, the Queens Royals also won their conference, with two upset wins to take the Atlantic Sun tourney. They’re an experienced team that is looking to put up a fight as a No. 15 seed.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NCAA Tournament 1st Round matchup.

Queens vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Queens +25.5 (-110)

Purdue -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Queens +2200

Purdue -7700

Total

162.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Queens vs. Purdue How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Enterprise Center

How to Watch (TV): truTV

Queens record: 21-13

Purdue record: 27-8

Queens vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Queens is 15-17 ATS this season

Purdue is 15-20 ATS this season

The OVER is 21-11 in Queens games this season

The UNDER is 18-17 in Purdue games this season

Queens vs. Purdue Key Player to Watch

Braden Smith, Guard, Purdue Boilermakers

Braden Smith is looking to end his Boilermakers career with a bang. The senior guard tasted a Final Four victory in his freshman year, but Purdue hasn’t been back there since.

Smith averaged the second-most assists per game in the nation this season at 9.1, and scored 14.0 points per game to boot. He had just 29 points in four Big Ten tournament games, but did contribute offensively with 46 assists across those four contests.

The senior will assuredly make history on Friday night as is one assist shy of tying Bobby Hurley’s 1,076 atop the NCAA all-time list.

Queens vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick

The Queens Royals have an up-tempo offense, but they might be challenged by Purdue’s experience. On top of that, the Boilermakers are more than capable of putting up points themselves.

It’s tough to handicap these early games, but Purdue does have a bit of a geographical advantage with this game taking place in St. Louis. It’s still a bit of a drive, but there are bound to be plenty of fans who make the trip.

Queens struggled on the road this season at 6-10 (12-2 at home) while Purdue went a respectable 8-3 away from home.

Pick: Purdue -25.5 (-110)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.