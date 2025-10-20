Purdue Moves Up in AVCA Poll, Taylor Anderson Earns Big Ten Volleyball Honor
Purdue continues to defy the odds during the 2025 college volleyball season. After a perfect 2-0 week, the Boilermakers moved up a spot in the AVCA rankings and junior setter Taylor Anderson earned her first Big Ten honor of the year.
Last week, the Boilermakers defeated No. 22 Indiana and Rutgers to improve to 15-3 on the season and 6-2 in Big Ten play. As a result, Purdue moved up to No. 11 in the AVCA poll, up one spot from last week.
On Thursday, Purdue defeated Indiana 3-1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Boilermakers retained the Monon Spike and coach Dave Shondell improved to 41-4 against the Hoosiers.
Purdue then swept Rutgers on Sunday, giving Shondell his 500th career victory. All of those wins have come with the Boilermakers.
Anderson named Big Ten Setter of the Week
Anderson has proven herself as one of the best setters in the Big Ten this season and finally earned recognition from the conference this week. The junior was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week, receiving the honor for the first time in 2025.
In Purdue's two wins, Anderson averaged 10.57 assists per set, which helped Purdue hit at a .306 clip for the week.
Anderson totaled 40 assists, nine digs, three kills, and two blocks in Purdue's victory over Indiana on Thursday. She followed up that performance with a double-double against Rutgers on Sunday, finishing the afternoon with 34 assists, 10 digs, and four kills.
This season, Anderson has accounted for 718 assists, averaging 10.559 per set. She's also averaging 2.147 digs 0.853 kills, and 0.529 blocks per set.
Anderson last received Big Ten Setter of the Week honors on Sept. 9, 2024.
Purdue returns to action this week, traveling to Illinois for a match against the Fighting Illini on Friday. On Sunday, the Boilermakers return to Holloway Gymnasium to host No. 20 Minnesota.
AVCA Top 25 (Oct. 20)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-0)
- Texas Longhorns (17-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (14-2)
- Pitt Panthers (15-3)
- Stanford Cardinal (16-3)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (16-2)
- SMU Mustangs (14-4)
- Louisville Cardinals (14-4)
- Texas A&M Aggies (15-3)
- TCU Horned Frogs (16-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (15-3)
- Wisconsin Badgers (13-3)
- Creighton Bluejays (15-5)
- Kansas Jayhawks (14-7)
- Miami Hurricanes (15-4)
- Tennessee Volunteers (14-3)
- BYU Cougars (16-3)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (11-7)
- Baylor Bears (11-6)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-4)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (15-2)
- USC Trojans (13-5)
- Indiana Hoosiers (15-3)
- Colorado Buffaloes (16-3)
- UCLA Bruins (11-7)
