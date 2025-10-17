Where Purdue Stands in ESPN's Initial Volleyball Bracketology
A hot start to the 2025 season has put Purdue in an excellent position in ESPN's initial College Volleyball Bracketology. The Boilermakers are currently among the teams expected to receive a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue is on the No. 3 seed line as of ESPN's initial Bracketology, which was unveiled on Thursday. The Boilermakers own a 14-3 record and are 5-2 in the Big Ten. They have defeated six teams that are ranked in the latest AVCA poll (Oct. 13), recording wins over No. 8 SMU, No. 15 Kansas, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 22 Indiana, No. 23 UCLA, and No. 25 USC.
The only three losses Purdue has suffered this season have come against No. 1 Nebraska, Illinois, and Georgia Tech. The Boilers are currently ranked No. 12 in the AVCA poll.
After Thursday's Bracketology was released, Purdue picked up a big rivalry win over Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 3-1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Coach Dave Shondell improved to 41-4 over IU in his time at the helm.
Purdue is among 12 Big Ten teams included in ESPN's Bracketology. Here's a look at where those other 10 teams are seeded right now:
- No. 1 seed — Nebraska Cornhuskers
- No. 3 seed — Purdue Boilermakers, Indiana Hoosiers, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- No. 4 seed — Wisconsin Badgers
- No. 5 seed — Illinois Fighting Illini, Penn State Nittany Lions, UCLA Bruins
- No. 7 seed — USC Trojans
- No. 8 seed — Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans
- No. 11 seed — Iowa Hawkeyes
Purdue has plenty of chances to move up
The Boilers are already in a great spot, at least according to ESPN. But they'll have plenty of opportunities to improve their seed line over the next month of the season.
Purdue has 13 matches remaining this season, with nine against projected NCAA Tournament teams — Illinois, Minnesota (twice), Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Indiana.
Other matches on the schedule include Rutgers, Maryland, Oregon, and Northwestern.
Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament each of the last 10 years under Shondell and has consistently finished in the top half of the Big Ten, which is no easy feat. The Boilers have played in the postseason 19 times in Shondell's first 22 seasons.
Purdue returns to action on Sunday, playing Rutgers in Piscataway. It's an opportunity for the Boilers to add another win to the record and continue to climb up the AVCA rankings and a seed line, potentially.
