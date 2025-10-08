Purdue, Nebraska Fans Outraged Top-12 Volleyball Match Will Air on Streaming Service
The popularity of college volleyball continues to grow, but there are still some flaws in television scheduling. A prime example? Sunday afternoon, No. 12 Purdue (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) hosts No. 1 Nebraska (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Holloway Gymnasium.
With the match scheduled for Sunday, you might believe that a top-12 matchup between two of the Big Ten's top teams would warrant television coverage on Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 1, or another network. That won't be the case, though.
Sunday's matchup between the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers is actually streaming on Big Ten-Plus. Fans from Purdue and Nebraska are unhappy that such a highly anticipated match is relegated to a streaming service.
Big Ten-Plus airs many volleyball matches and other sports throughout the year for the cost of $12.99 per month. For this specific match, the service is making the Purdue-Nebraska match available for purchase as a standalone event for $5.99.
Again, fans aren't too pleased with the broadcast coverage. Here are some of the reactions from both Purdue and Nebraska fans regarding the match's lack of exposure.
For those who can tune in, Saturday's match is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will stream on Big Ten-Plus. The match is being played at Purdue's Holloway Gymnasium and it is already listed as a sellout.
Purdue, Nebraska fan reactions
Nebraska good as expected, Purdue better than anticipated
Both Nebraska and Purdue entered the 2025 season ranked in the AVCA top-25. With so much returning talent, the Huskers were ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, a spot they haven't relinquished through the first month of the year.
The Huskers are off to a perfect 14-0 start, which includes major wins over Pitt, Kentucky, Creighton, Stanford, Utah, and Penn State. They have been one of the most dominant teams in volleyball.
Purdue, on the other hand, had some questions to answer when it entered the new season. The Boilermakers lost All-Big Ten outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine to the transfer portal, and middle blocker Raven Colvin graduated.
Yet through returning skill, transfer portal additions, and great coaching, the Boilermakers have compiled a 12-2 record, which includes a 3-1 mark in Big Ten play. Purdue has secured ranked victories over Tennessee, Kansas, SMU, UCLA, and USC.
Sunday's match should be an intriguing matchup between two of the best teams the Big Ten has to offer.
