No. 14 Purdue's Sweep Over No. 12 Texas A&M Marks Historic Victory for Dave Shondell

Dave Shondell is officially Purdue's all-time wins leader across all sports. The longtime leader of the Boilermakers' volleyball program achieved the impressive milestone on Tuesday night inside Mackey Arena.

The 14th-ranked Boilermakers swept No. 12 Texas A&M 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-20) inside the sweltering basketball venue in their first match of the Big Ten-SEC Challenge. It was a huge program win for Purdue, taking down the defending national champions.

With the victory, Shondell now has 513 career wins at Purdue. That's the most wins for any coach in the history of the university in any sport.

Entering the 2026 season, Shondell was tied with legendary men's basketball coach Gene Keady, who won 512 career games with the Boilermakers across 25 seasons in West Lafayette.

How fitting that Shondell accomplished that feat on Keady Court with the icon sitting courtside for the match.

Shondell became the all-time winningest volleyball coach midway through the 2024 season, passing Carol Dewey when he won his 470th match. Last season, the he reached another impressive milestone, winning his 500th match as a head coach.

It's been an impressive 24-year career for Shondell in West Lafayette, leading the program to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 23 seasons at the helm.

Purdue improved to 1-1 on the season with the victory, falling to No. 10 Creighton in five sets in Sioux Falls on Friday. The Boilermakers are back in action on Wednesday, hosting Georgia on the second night of the Big Ten-SEC Challenge.

Boilers get big nights from Tindall, Anderson

Several Boilermakers stepped up to help Purdue take down the reigning national champs. Freshman outside hitter Addy Tindall had another big night, finishing the night with a match-high 16 kills on 28 swings. She only had one error and posted a .536 hitting percentage.

Her lone error came on the 24th point of the third set.

Senior setter Taylor Anderson was tremendous all around, totaling 36 assists, seven blocks and five kills on seven attacks without an error. Several of those kills came in big moments throughout the match.

Purdue also got 12 kills from Mimi Mambu, seven from Kate Hansen and five from Grace Heaney. For the night, the Boilers hit .388 for the night. They also finished and 11 blocks.

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