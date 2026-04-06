Purdue Volleyball Adds Clemson Middle Blocker as Grad Transfer for 2026 Season

Purdue has made a big addition to its 2026 roster. On Monday, the program confirmed it landed a commitment from former Clemson middle blocker Kate Hansen, who will transfer into the program as a graduate student.

Hansen is set to join the Boilermakers in May, a source confirmed to Purdue Boilermakers On SI. She will have one season of eligibility to use in West Lafayette.

“Kate has started the past three years for teams in elite volleyball conferences,” head coach Dave Shondell said in a statement. “She brings physicality, experience, and a unique desire to succeed to our program. We are always looking for awesome, high-character athletes to create a productive culture every year at Purdue, and Kate absolutely fits that criteria.”

Hansen, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker, spent the last two seasons at Clemson. Last year, she started in all 32 matches for the Tigers and racked up 395 kills and posted a .292 hitting percentage. Clemson ended the year with an 18-14 record.

Before her two seasons at Clemson, Hansen spent her freshman campaign at Texas Tech. She appeared in 21 matches for the Red Raiders, but sustained an injury that ended her year early.

With Hansen's commitment to Purdue, the Boilermakers will have four middle blockers on the roster: Dior Charles, Bianka Lulic, Morgan Williams and Hansen.

Hansen is one of just two transfer portal additions for Purdue since the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Boilermakers also landed 6-foot outside hitter Lameen "Mimi" Mambu from Georgia Tech.

Hansen joins talented group at Purdue

Purdue Junior Kenna Wollard (4) uses a touch shot to score over the Husky defense. | Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue is coming off an outstanding 2025 campaign, finishing the year with a 27-7 record and reaching the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Hansen will join a group of talented players in West Lafayette, one that has a chance to reach a Final Four.

The Boilermakers return three All-American selections from the 2025 season: outside hitter Kenna Wollard, setter Taylor Anderson, and opposite hitter Grace Heaney. Also returning is All-Big Ten libero Ryan McAleer, defensive specialist Sienna Foster and Lulic and Charles at the middle blocker spot.

Shondell has been able to address some depth concerns with the addition of Mambu and Hansen from the transfer portal, but the Boilers also have eight freshmen on the roster — four recruits and four redshirt freshmen.

Purdue has frequently been at the top of the Big Ten and made long runs in the NCAA Tournament, but the bar may be even higher in West Lafayette heading into the 2026 season.

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