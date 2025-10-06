Purdue Volleyball Climbs in Latest AVCA Poll After Perfect West Coast Trip
A 2-0 trip to Los Angeles has resulted in a bump — no pun intended — in Purdue volleyball's latest ranking. The Boilermakers moved up one spot after a pair of victories over UCLA and USC, both ranked in last week's AVCA top 25.
Purdue moved up to No. 12 in the latest poll from the AVCA. Last week, the Boilers were ranked No. 13 and have been as high as No. 10 early in the 2025 campaign. With the pair of victories last week, Purdue improved to 12-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play.
A big week is ahead for coach Dave Shondell and his squad. On Thursday, the Boilermakers will play their third straight road game, traveling to Columbus for a showdown with Ohio State. Then, on Sunday, Purdue will host top-ranked Nebraska at Holloway Gymnasium.
There's a chance for Purdue to make some noise in the Big Ten with its two upcoming matches. Details regarding both matches are below:
- Thursday, Oct. 9 — No. 12 Purdue at Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)
- Sunday, Oct. 12 — No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Purdue at 1 p.m. ET (Big Ten-Plus)
AVCA Top 25 (Oct. 6)
There are just two major programs with undefeated records as we enter a new week of the college volleyball season. Nebraska sits at 14-0 and Texas is at 12-0 on the year. Those teams occupy the top two spots in the latest AVCA rankings. Here's the complete top 25:
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-0)
- Texas Longhorns (12-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (10-2)
- Pitt Panthers (12-2)
- Louisville Cardinals (12-2)
- Stanford Cardinal (12-3)
- Wisconsin Badgers (11-1)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (12-2)
- Texas A&M Aggies (12-2)
- SMU Mustangs (11-4)
- TCU Horned Frogs (13-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (12-2)
- Creighton Bluejays (11-5)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-2)
- Kansas Jayhawks (11-7)
- Baylor Bears (9-4)
- Tennessee Volunteers (12-1)
- Miami Hurricanes (14-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (8-6)
- Indiana Hoosiers (13-1)
- BYU Cougars (14-2)
- USC Trojans (10-4)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (11-2)
- Colorado Buffaloes (13-2)
- Missouri Tigers (9-6)
Others receiving votes: Florida Gators (66); UCLA Bruins (43); Illinois Fighting Illini (35); Iowa State Cyclones (29); Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (18); Marquette Golden Eagles (15); Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12); Auburn Tigers (10); UTEP Miners (5); Oklahoma Sooners (2).
