Purdue Volleyball Coach Dave Shondell Reveals He's Signed Contract Extension

Dave Shondell plans to remain Purdue's head volleyball coach for a little longer. Following the Boilermakers' loss to Pitt in the Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament, he revealed that he signed a four-year contract to remain in West Lafayette.

Shondell spoke about the contract when he was asked how the 2025 season rejuvenated his love for coaching. The Boilermakers ended the year with a 27-7 record, finished third in the Big Ten standings, and were a win away from reaching the Final Four.

"It invigorated me so much that I went in and made a new deal with our athletic director and signed a four-year contract," Shondell said. "I just love this team. I told them that they saved my coaching career. The eight players who returned were so loyal and showed so much love to me.

"The five freshmen who came in, they can't find anything wrong with Purdue. Kash Anderson can't find anything wrong with Purdue, neither can Bianka Lulic, or any of the kids who transferred in."

Shondell did not go into specifics regarding the contract.

Purdue endured a tough offseason, losing All-Big Ten outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine to the NCAA transfer portal. The Boilermakers also lost middle blockers Lizzie Carr and Lourdes Myers to transfer.

With those departures, along with the graduation of middle blocker Raven Colvin and defensive specialist Allie Hornung, the Boilers had to replace more than 90% of their offensive production.

Shondell and his staff added Dior Charles, Akasha Anderson, Bianka Lulic, Lindsey Miller, and Nataly Moravec from the transfer portal, and also brought in five freshmen. The Boilers got big years from returning pin hitters Kenna Wollard and Grace Heaney, as well as setter Taylor Anderson and libero Ryan McAleer.

Following Saturday night's loss to Pitt, Shondell said it was one of the most memorable seasons he's ever had as a head coach.

"It's been a storybook season for Purdue volleyball," he said. "I've never been more proud of a team, 18 individuals, for the commitment, the love, the selflessness that they displayed from last January until right now."

Shondell just concluded his 23rd season as the head coach at Purdue. He owns a 512-239 career record and has guided the Boilermakers to the NCAA Tournament 20 times.

Anderson, Wollard love playing for Shondell

Following the conclusion of Saturday's match, Purdue's top outsider hitters — Kenna Wollard and Akasha Anderson — were asked what it was like to play for Shondell. They only had positive things to say about their head coach.

"I've never had a coach like Dave, honestly," Anderson said. "He pushes so much, but I've never had a coach who works as hard as he does. Like never ever would I have imagined a coach who you can tell his entire life goes into these girls on this team. He's just a true Purdue man. You can tell he bleeds black and gold. I didn't know what to expect coming into Purdue, but it's been nothing short of amazing."

Anderson only spent one season at Purdue, transferring in from Michigan State. Still, she loved her experience in West Lafayette, and said she "owes everything" to Shondell.

Wollard just completed her third season with the Boilermakers and had similar sentiments about her head coach.

"Being coached by Dave is so special," Wollard said. "He wants us to become even better people after we come out of this program. I think that's really important and that's what makes him so awesome. He deserves Coach of the Year. He's the best. I'm so grateful to be coached by him."

