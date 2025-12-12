Purdue Volleyball's Magical Run Continues, Heads to Regional Final After Beating SMU

It didn't look like Purdue's season would extend past Thursday night the way things started in Pittsburgh in the Regional Semifinal. SMU came out of the gate ready to play and the Boilermakers looked shell-shocked. Good thing volleyball matches are a best-of-five format.

SMU was the aggressor in the first set of Thursday night's Regional Semifinal of the NCAA Tournament. In the blink of an eye, the Mustangs were ahead 18-5 and cruising to an opening set victory.

Then the flip switched. Over the next three sets, Purdue was the team that took charge, led by a 23-kill performance from junior outside hitter Kenna Wollard. The Boilermakers won the next three sets, which included a 29-27 victory in the fourth to take the match and advance to the Regional Final.

It's the first time Purdue has advanced to college volleyball's Elite Eight since 2021.

"It's just nearly miraculous what these guys have done," Shondell said. "How they've come together as a team, not just how much they love each other and play with a purpose, but then you have to go out and beat people. That's not easy. You look at the list of top-20 teams we've beaten this season, it's been very, very impressive."

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell walks along the sideline | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thursday night's victory was a complete effort. Wollard was the leader against SMU, recording 10 digs and five blocks to go along with 23 kills and a .457 hitting percentage. Akasha Anderson was a firecracker, as well, ending the match with 16 kills, including the match winner. Grace Heaney ended the night with 11.

Defensively, Ryan McAleer was stellar, getting 23 digs for the Boilermakers. She also had six assists in the match. Setter Taylor Anderson had 49 assists, five digs, and three kills.

As ugly as the first set was for the Boilers, Purdue was able to make the final score look respectable, falling 25-16. Wollard said the run her team made late in that opening set helped everyone settle down.

"We kind of got some momentum at the end of the first set, and I think that helped us a lot going into the second set," Wollard said. "We were just passing the ball better. That was what took us out of the game in the first set. We passed the ball better, making smart decisions, and going out there with confidence."

What Purdue did exceptionally well on Thursday night was on the block. The trio of Dior Charles, Bianka Lulic, and Lindsey Miller all played pivotal roles in the defensive success at the net. It was a particularly strong night for Lulic, who didn't play at all in the first two matches of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue redshirt sophomore Bianka Lulic (7) and junior Kenna Wollard (4) attempt to block. | Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shondell subbed in the 6-foot-5 sophomore, hoping her length would cause problems for SMU. He was correct, as Lulic was responsible for five blocks.

"When I got subbed into the game, there was no time to be nervous. It's a big match," Lulic said. "I just love this team with my whole heart. I love Dave, and love everyone. I just tried my best."

After the first set, Purdue could have folded and gotten swept. There are a lot of people who didn't expect the Boilermakers to make it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. But that's not this team's personality.

When things got tough, Shondell's group banded together and fought through it. As a result, the Boilermakers are headed to the Regional Final for a showdown with No. 1 Pitt on Saturday.

"When they jumped on us and embarrassed in the first set, one of two things was going to happen: We were going to go away or we were going to fight," Shondell said. "This team decided to fight. They're the nicest group in the world, but they decided to fight. That's what I'm most proud of."

