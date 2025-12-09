Purdue Volleyball Rakes In Plethora of All-Region Awards

Purdue's volleyball program raked in several Midwest All-Region awards for the 2025 season. That includes Player of the Year honors for Kenna Wollard and Coach of the Year recognition for Dave Shondell.

Wollard was named the Midwest Region Player of the Year for the 2025 campaign, playing a major role in Purdue's success. The junior outside hitter not only transformed into a six-rotation player for the Boilermakers, she emerged as one of the top outside hitters in the Big Ten.

.@KennaWollard: Midwest Region Player of the Year 🏅 pic.twitter.com/9mGzlToGA1 — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) December 9, 2025

The 6-foot-1 junior has piled up 539 kills this season, averaging 4.382 kills per set for the Boilers while maintaining a .253 hitting percentage. Wollard is also averaging 0.624 blocks and 0.398 digs per set during the 2025 campaign.

Shondell was named the Midwest Region Coach of the Year after guiding Purdue to a 26-6 record and a 15-5 mark in the Big Ten. That record was good enough for a third-place finish in the conference. In the preseason poll, the Boilermakers were projected to finish seventh in the league.

Purdue lost more than 90% of its offensive production to the transfer portal and graduation following the 2024 campaign. Many thought this year might be a rebuild in West Lafayette, but Shondell pressed all the right buttons to get the Boilers into position to contend for a conference title.

The Boilermakers also won their first two matches of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament and have advanced to the Regional Semifinal for a third consecutive year. Purdue will play SMU in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

Three more Boilers earn All-Region honors

Wollard and Shondell weren't the only Boilermakers to receive All-Region honors for the 2025 campaign. Setter Taylor Anderson, right-side hitter Grace Heaney, and libero Ryan McAleer also earned recognition on Tuesday.

Last week it was All-Big Ten honors.

This week: All-Region 🏅🏅🏅 pic.twitter.com/UMp9lQCVXA — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) December 9, 2025

Both Anderson and Heaney earned first-team Midwest All-Region honors and McAleer received honorable mention. All three have played huge roles for Purdue during the season.

Anderson is considered one of the best setters in the Big Ten. She averaged 10.732 assists and 2.138 digs per set this season. The junior also posted 0.829 kills and 0.602 kills per set.

Heaney bounced back in a big way after missing the 2024 campaign due to injury. She ranked second in kills for Purdue, averaging 3.089 kills per set. The redshirt sophomore also averaged 1.976 digs and 0.805 blocks per set. Heaney logged a .322 hitting percentage for the year.

McAleer was an excellent libero for the Boilermakers this year, averaging 3.569 digs per set. She also became a big-time threat from behind the service line, totaling 19 service aces on the year.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue volleyball

BOILERS BEAT BAYLOR TO ADVANCE: For a third consecutive season, Purdue is headed to the NCAA Regional Semifinal. The Boilermakers punched their ticket with a 3-1 win over Baylor. CLICK HERE

ANDERSON POWERS PURDUE: Senior outside hitter Akasha Anderson had a big night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, powering Purdue to a win over Wright State. CLICK HERE