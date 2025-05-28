Purdue Volleyball: Complete 2025 Schedule Released
The complete schedule for Purdue volleyball's 2025 season is officially set. On Wednesday, the Big Ten released the conference slate for the upcoming year, which completed the schedule for the Boilermakers.
On Tuesday, Purdue unveiled its nonconference schedule for the season. The Boilermakers will play four NCAA Tournament teams from last year, as well as three in-state opponents. It should be a challenging schedule for coach Dave Shondell and his squad.
Life doesn't get any easier when Purdue jumps into Big Ten play, as it is regarded as the top league in college volleyball. Tallying win is not an easy task in the conference, but the Boilers will try to navigate it in hopes of another NCAA Tournament appearance.
Purdue finished the 2024 campaign with a 27-7 record, which included a 16-4 record in Big Ten play and a trip to the Sweet 16. Below is the complete schedule for the Boilers in 2025.
Purdue volleyball 2025 schedule
- Aug. 15: vs. Valparaiso in West Lafayette, Ind. (6 p.m. ET) (exhibition match)
- Aug. 29: vs. South Florida in Knoxville, Tenn. (12 p.m. ET)
- Aug. 31: vs. Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn. (2:30 p.m. ET) (Broadway Block Party)
- Sept. 3: vs. Georgia Tech in West Lafayette, Ind. (7 p.m. ET) (Stacey Clark Classic)
- Sept. 4: vs. Bowling Green in West Lafayette, Ind. (7 p.m. ET) (Stacey Clark Classic)
- Sept. 5: vs. Kansas in West Lafayette, Ind. (7 p.m. ET) (Stacey Clark Classic)
- Sept. 9: at Butler in Indianapolis, Ind. (7 p.m. ET)
- Sept. 13: vs. Houston in Lexington, Ky. (2 p.m. ET)
- Sept. 14: vs. SMU in Lexington, Ky. (11 a.m. ET)
- Sept. 19: at Ball State in Muncie, Ind. (6 p.m. ET)
- Sept. 21: vs. IU Indy in West Lafayette, Ind. (1 p.m. ET)
- Sept. 25: vs. Washington in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Sept. 28: vs. Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Oct. 2: at UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif. (TBD)
- Oct. 4: at USC in Los Angeles, Calif. (TBD)
- Oct. 9: at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio (TBD)
- Oct. 12: vs. Nebraska in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Oct. 16: at Indiana in Indianapolis, Ind. (TBD)
- Oct. 19: at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. (TBD)
- Oct. 24: at Illinois in Champaign, Ill. (TBD)
- Oct. 26: vs. Minnesota in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Oct. 31: at Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. (TBD)
- Nov. 1: at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. (TBD)
- Nov. 7: vs. Penn State in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Nov. 8: vs. Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Nov. 14: vs. Maryland in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Nov. 15: vs. Oregon in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Nov. 19: at Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. (TBD)
- Nov. 23: vs. Northwestern in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
- Nov. 26: at Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn. (TBD)
- Nov. 29: vs. Indiana in West Lafayette, Ind. (TBD)
