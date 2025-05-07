Purdue Volleyball Schedules Match in Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse
The Purdue volleyball program has something special planned early in the 2025 season. The Boilermakers will head to Indianapolis in September for a match against Butler at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. But that isn't the only cool thing about this in-state clash.
It will be a father-son matchup between Purdue coach Dave Shondell and Butler coach Kyle Shondell. It marks the first time the two have gone head-to-head while coaching their respective programs.
The 2025 matchup will also be the first match between Purdue and Butler since 2005.
Dave enters his 23rd season as the head coach at Purdue. During his time with the program, he's posted a 485-233 record, the all-time winningest coach in program history. He's also guided the Boilermakers to 19 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Kyle enters his second season at the helm at Butler, having led the Bulldogs to 20 victories over the last two years.
Purdue and Butler played an exhibition match during the spring season, with the Boilermakers posting a 4-0 victory over the Bulldogs. This will be just the eighth time the two programs have met on the volleyball court, with Purdue holding a narrow 4-3 advantage.
