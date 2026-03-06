Commitment Date Set for 4-Star Purdue Basketball Target Jamyn Sondrup

There's a chance Purdue adds a fifth member to its 2026 recruiting class. Four-star big man Jamyn Sondrup has set a commitment date and the Boilermakers are among six schools in consideration to land the 6-foot-9 forward.

Sondrup will make his announcement on March 19 at 9 p.m. ET, per Sam Kayser of League Ready. Along with Purdue, the four-star talent is also considering BYU, Utah, Mississippi State, Utah Valley and Washington.

Purdue has already assembled a four-man recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, which ranks seventh overall per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The addition of Sondrup would provide the Boilermakers with even more depth at the four spot.

NEWS: 2026 4⭐️ Jamyn Sondrup will make his college announcement on March 19th at 9pm ET, he told @LeagueRDY. Sondrup is down to six schools:



BYU

Purdue

Utah

Mississippi State

Washington

Utah Valley



The 6-foot-9 big man took official visits to Purdue and Washington back in the… pic.twitter.com/tdICRpQj41 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) March 6, 2026

Sondrup has been dominant at Springville (Utah) High School this season. The forward is averaging 17.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. For his career, the 6-foot-9 star has scored more than 1,600 points and grabbed more than 960 rebounds.

Coach Matt Painter and his staff already feel great about the four-man recruiting class they have assembled in 2026. Adding a player like Sondrup would only provide the program with more frontcourt depth moving forward.

Per 247Sports, Sondrup ranks as the No. 134 player in the 2026 recruiting class.

What Sondrup would bring to Purdue

An NCAA basketball with the Purdue University logo sits on the court. | Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue has been high on Sondrup for a few years now, offering the talented forward back in 2024. But with the Boilermakers losing center Oscar Cluff and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn to eligibility, they'll need a boost of depth in the frontcourt.

Sondrup is a physical big man who can crash the glass at a high level and can score on the interior. He has a similar style to Kaufman-Renn, which allows him to play the four or the five, in situations where Purdue wants to play small ball.

The Boilermakers have already signed two bigs in the 2026 recruiting class: 7-foot center Sinan Huan and 6-foot-8 forward Rivers Knight. They have also added former Princeton star and Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce via the transfer portal.

Sondrup would have to battle for minutes, but he is a player with a high ceiling and a player who could carve out an immediate role for himself in West Lafayette.

Purdue's incoming recruiting class

Mt. Vernon Marauders Luke Ertel (12) at the free throw line as the Crown Point Bulldogs battled the Mt. Vernon Marauders. | Gary Brockman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Painter has already an elite 2026 recruiting class. The Boilermakers are brining in four-star point guard Luke Ertel, four-star shooting guard Jacob Webber, four-star center Sinan Huan and three-star power forward Rivers Knight.

With the Boilermakers losing Cluff, Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Liam Murpy, there are a lot of holes to fill on the roster. The Purdue staff has addressed essentially every position of needed heading into the 2026-27 season.

But as Purdue continues its quest to win Big Ten titles and compete for national championships, it needs to continue to build quality depth on its roster. The Boilers should have another great roster next season, and adding Sondrup to the mix would only enhance it.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!