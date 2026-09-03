What We Learned From Purdue's Two Wins in the Big Ten-SEC Volleyball Challenge

It's been a busy week in West Lafayette for the 14th-ranked Purdue volleyball team, and there's still one more hurdle left. But before the Boilers welcome No. 18 TCU to Holloway Gymnasium on Sunday, let's reflect on the last two matches.

Purdue hosted two nights of the Big Ten-SEC Volleyball Challenge at Mackey Arena this week, sweeping No. 12 Texas A&M on Tuesday and defeating Georgia in a thrilling five-set match the following night.

Those were two big victories for head coach Dave Shondell, who has now won a school-record 514 games, most of any coach in the university's history.

While it's still early into the 2026 campaign, we learned a little more about the Boilers after the two matches in Mackey Arena this week.

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell huddles up with players, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Addy Tindall is the real deal

With Kenna Wollard out indefinitely, Purdue needed people to step up at the outside hitter position. Georgia Tech transfer Mimi Mambu had already shown off her live arm in her lone season with the Yellow Jackets, so there was some knowledge about what she could bring to the court.

Until the exhibition matches, Addy Tindall was an unknown, at least to fans. Through Purdue's first three matches, she's lived up to the high expectations the coaching staff placed on her as a redshirt freshman.

Tindall accounted for 35 kills in Purdue's two matches at Mackey Arena. She had 16 kills and just one error on 28 attacks against Texas A&M on Tuesday. She struggled a bit against Georgia, but ended the contest with 19 kills and eight errors.

Both Mamnbu and Tindall have stepped up in Wollard's absence and were major factors in Purdue's two wins this week.

Purdue has some talented young defenisve specialists

Libero Ryan McAleer was an unsung hero for the Boilermakers during their two matches against Texas A&M and Georgia. She was particularly effective in the second matchup against the Bulldogs, digging 27 balls and totaling nine assists. But she wasn't alone in the back row, getting help from freshmen MaryKate Scheumann and Elle Schara.

The two freshmen had clutch performances for the Boilers in Wednesday night's match, combining for 20 digs. They also provided consistency behind the service line, which appears to be a strength for Purdue early in the year.

"They came in as freshmen, but Dave has mentioned multiple times that they don't play like freshmen at all," McAleer said following Wednesday's match. "To have those two back there with me, one of them all the time, it takes a huge load off of me on defense, serve receive. I just have so much faith in them."

More service pressure

It's only three matches into the season, but Purdue seems to have found consistency behind the service line, especially with an aggressive approach. McAleer, Schara and Scheumann have been particularly impressive with their combination of speed and placement.

Purdue recorded five service aces and 16 errors in the two Big Ten-SEC Challenge matches this week. Most of those errors can be attributed to the aggressive nature with which the Boilermakers serve, trying to get opponents out of system.

Taylor Anderson is more aggressive

When Taylor Anderson is more aggressive throughout a match, it benefits Purdue. She's one of the top setters in the country and has learned when to attack in the right moments. The senior has consistently found openings in the back row for uncontested points.

Anderson had her best showing in Purdue's sweep of Texas A&M on Tuesday night. She finished that match with 36 assists, seven blocks and five kills on seven attacks, posting a .714 hitting percentage. Several of those attacks came at pivotal moments, too.

"I think over my years here I've gotten more comfortable with it," Anderson said after the Texas A&M match. "Now, knowing the game and knowing our opponents really well, I l know when I score it takes the load off [the hitters], and it opens them up later."

Even though Anderson struggled in Wednesday night's match against Georgia, she was the one who scored the match-winning point, dumping it over the net to seal the five-set victory.

The Boilers are still gritty and tough

Don't be fooled by the sweep of Texas A&M, Purdue showed its toughness in both matches this week. In Tuesday night's matchup with the Aggies, the Boilermakers had to overcome two three-point deficits late in the first two sets to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Then, they were able to close it out in the third.

Purdue didn't have its best stuff on Wednesday against Georgia, but Shondell's squad continued to battle. The Boilermakers won the first and fifth sets by two points, needing extras to seal those victories.

"I was impressed," Shondell said of his team's ability to close out Texas A&M. "That's all you can hope for as a coach. They understood the game plan ... this is a team that you can give a game plan to, and they get it."

Winning some of these tough battles early in the year will certainly benefit the Boilers in other big-time matches later this season.

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