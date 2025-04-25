Former Purdue WBB Player Ella Collier Lands High School Coaching Job
Former Purdue guard Ella Collier already has a job in basketball lined up following the conclusion of her college career. On Friday, it was announced that the former Boilermaker will be the next coach of the Danville High School girls basketball team.
Collier is a native of Danville, Ind. and attended Danville High School, graduating in 2020. She will be replacing Kaley May, who served as Collier's high school coach. The Indianapolis Star reported the news Friday.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ella back home," Danville athletic director Aimee Harvey said in a statement. "Her passion for the game, elite playing experience, and deep ties to Danville make her the perfect fit to lead our program into the future."
After an outstanding high school career, Collier played four years of college basketball at Marian University, where she was a four-time NAIA All-American and was named the NAIA Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024).
Collier was known for her tremendous shooting ability while at Marian, becoming the program's all-time leading scorer and shooting better than 50% from the floor, 40% from three-point range and 90% from the free throw line for her career.
Following the 2023-24 campaign, Collier transferred to Purdue to use her final season of eligibility. In her lone year with the Boilermakers, the guard averaged 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She started in 26 of Purdue's 29 games.
"I’m incredibly honored and excited to return to Danville," Collier said. "This community, this program and coach May helped shape me into the person and player I am today. I look forward to giving back, mentoring young athletes, and building something special together."
Collier was a two-time Indiana All-Star when she played at Danville. As a senior in the 2019-20 campaign, she averaged 23.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
