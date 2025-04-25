Purdue Women's Basketball Picks Up Transfer Commitment From UNCW Starting Guard
Coach Katie Gearlds and her staff continue to build through the NCAA transfer portal. On Thursday, the Purdue women's basketball team landed a commitment from transfer guard Taylor Henderson. She comes to West Lafayette after spending her first three seasons at UNC-Wilmington.
Henderson is the fifth offseason commitment for the Boilermakers out of the transfer portal.
Henderson started in 31 of 32 games for UNC-Wilmington during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She reached double-figure scoring totals in 22 games and ranked fifth in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in free throw attempts with 146.
As a redshirt freshman in the 2023-24 season, Henderson earned CAA All-Rookie honors after averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest. The 5-foot-11 guard did not appear in any games during the 2022-23 season, as she recovered from injury.
In two seasons at UNC-Wilmington, Henderson has been responsible for 807 points, 369 rebounds, 147 assists and 107 steals. She's been an expert at drawing contact and getting to the free throw line, taking more than 300 charity shots in two years.
Henderson joins Madison Layden-Zay (former Purdue guard who returns after missing the 2024-25 season), Taylor Feldman (Northern Arizona), Kiki Smith (Arkansas) and Nya Smith (UNC-Greensboro) to commit to Purdue during the offseason via the transfer portal.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
GORDON HEADED TO ALL-STAR CLASSIC: Purdue women's basketball commit Avery Gordon is one of several Indiana basketball players participating in the Hoosier Gym All-Star Classic this weekend. CLICK HERE
NYA SMITH COMMITS TO PURDUE: Nya Smith, the SoCon Freshman and Six Player of the Year at UNC-Greensboro, has announced her commitment to the Purdue women's basketball program. CLICK HERE
BOILERS LAND KIKI SMITH: Former Arkansas guard Kiki Smith is transferring to Purdue, she announced Saturday. She averaged 10.2 points and 2.0 assists during the 2024-25 season. CLICK HERE