Purdue WBB Lands First Transfer Portal Commitment of 2025
The Purdue women's basketball team picked up its first transfer portal commitment of the offseason. On Sunday, former Northern Arizona guard Taylor Feldman confirmed her commitment to the Boilermakers.
Feldman, a 5-foot-8 guard out of Tustin, Calif., is coming off the best season of her collegiate career, averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. Northern Arizona finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 27-8 record, reaching the second round of the WBIT.
"I'm excited to add Taylor to our family," coach Katie Gearlds told Purdue Boilermakers on SI. "She's going to give us experience and has the ability to play both guard spots. She's a high IQ guard with shot-making and play-making ability. Taylor is a winner, and Purdue will love how hard she competes."
Feldman was a first-team All-Big Sky selection after her breakout campaign during the 2024-25 season. She scored 10 points or more in 29 games for the Lumberjacks and hit the 20-point mark 11 times.
The rising senior will bring plenty of experience to West Lafayette, having played in 101 career games with 43 starts. Across three seasons, she's scored 888 points, dished out 245 assists and collected 239 rebounds.
Feldman has also improved as a shooter every year. As a freshman in the 2022-23 season, she shot at a 28.3% clip and was just under 17% from three-point range. This past year, those numbers drastically increased, posting a 40.8% field goal percentage and knocking down the deep ball at a 36% rate.
Perhaps the most attractive quality that Feldman brings to West Lafayette is her winning background. The combo guard was a member of a Northern Arizona team that won at least 21 games in each of her three seasons with the program. The Lumberjacks went 21-14 in 2022-23 and 25-10 during the 2023-24 campaign. The team's 27 wins in 2024-25 was the most in progam history.
Feldman will arrive in West Lafayette with one year of eligibility.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
BOILERS REMAIN B1G'S ONLY TITLE TEAM: With UConn and South Carolina advancing to the National Championship Game, Purdue women's basketball will remain the Big Ten's only championship program. CLICK HERE
SWANSON COMMITS TO VIRGINIA TECH: Former Purdue guard Sophie Swanson is transferring to Virginia Tech, making an announcement on Thursday. She averaged 8.9 points for the Boilers last season. CLICK HERE
POOLE COMMITS TO DAYTON: Former Purdue guard Jordyn Poole has committed to Dayton. The Fort Wayne, Ind. native spent one season with the Boilermakers before entering the transfer portal. CLICK HERE