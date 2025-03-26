Former Purdue Women's Basketball Player, 1,000-Point Scorer Rejoining Program
A familiar face will rejoin the Purdue women's basketball team for the 2025-26 season. On Wednesday, Madison Layden-Zay announced that she would return to West Lafayette to use her final season of eligibility. She last played during the 2023-24 season.
Layden-Zay did not play during the 2024-25 season and went through Senior Day ceremonies during the 2023-24 campaign. However, because of the COVID-19 waiver for the 2020-21 season, Layden-Zay still had one year of eligibility to utilize.
Layden-Zay is the older sister of current Purdue guard McKenna Layden.
"I am excited to announce I am returning to Purdue to use my final year of eligibility!" Layden-Zay wrote on Instagram. "The last year has been filled with several amazing moments, but has also made me realize how much I miss the game of basketball. After talking with my husband, family, and the coaching staff, I'm excited to play one more year with McKenna and do what I can to help get Purdue back to its winning ways. Let's run it back."
In her four seasons with the Boilermakers, Layden-Zay has scored 1,022 career points, grabbed 424 rebounds and dished out nearly 300 assists. She was a terrific three-point shooter, making more than 200 shots from long range and hitting at a 35% clip.
Layden-Zay's return to West Lafayette is good news for coach Katie Gearlds and the Boilers after multiple players entered the transfer portal. Sophomore Sophie Swanson, Senior Jayla Smith, Junior Mila Reynolds and sophomores Jordyn Poole and Amiyah Reynolds all entered their names into the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
Technically, Layden-Zay entered the transfer portal during the offseason, so she is the first addition for Purdue. There are likely going to be several more names committing to the program over the next few weeks.
