Madison Layden-Zay's Decision to Return Already Benefiting Purdue in Big Ways
Two years ago, Madison Layden-Zay went through Senior Day at Purdue, planning to put an end to her basketball career and move into the real world, despite still having one year of eligibility remaining. One year later, she had the itch to return to the court.
Although Layden-Zay knew Purdue's coaching staff and played under coach Katie Gearlds from 2021 through 2024, she didn't know if there would be an opportunity to return to the program. Fortunately, she had a sister within the program, McKenna Layden, to lean on while she contemplated a comeback.
"I had thought about it, but I didn't know exactly how it was going to look," Layden-Zay said at Big Ten Media Days. "I actually had McKenna talk to Coach Gearlds and ask if I could meet with her. Then, we had that meeting, talked about the possibilities, and what that could look like."
Purdue's staff welcomed Layden-Zay back with open arms. After a 10-19 campaign and a flurry of players from the 2024-25 team entering the transfer portal, the program needed a veteran leader, a shot-maker, and a high-IQ player.
Layden-Zay checked all those boxes, and Gearlds provided the fifth-year senior with an opportunity to wear the Purdue uniform again — something she really missed during her season away from the hardwood.
"I think the main thing for me was that I wanted to play with McKenna again, and I missed basketball. Those were the two big things that really drew me back," Layden-Zay said. "Honestly, I came to the realization that I will probably never get this opportunity again. I just wanted to make the most of it, and I'm glad it's back at Purdue."
Boilers getting more than production from Layden-Zay
Layden-Zay had a stellar four-year career at Purdue. She became the 36th player in program history to score 1,000 points, made more than 200 shots from three-point range, and had a 35% success rate from behind the arc.
For a team that struggled to knock down shots last season, Layden-Zay's skill set filled a big void. But shot-making ability is far from the only asset she brings to the floor. The fifth-year senior also provides the Boilermakers with veteran leadership.
"Madison is great, I have never played with anyone like her, honestly," said sophomore forward Lana McCarthy. "Not just her skills with her shooting, defense, but it's also her knowledge of the game. She is always making the right pass, making the right calls, drawing up the right play. She is just such a leader, and I think brings so much to the team, more than just her skill."
Layden-Zay knew when she returned to Cardinal Court that she'd be expected to take on a leadership role. She's one of just two seniors on Purdue's roster, along with Northern Arizona transfer Taylor Feldman. She is also one of only four who have experience playing under Gearlds, along with McCarthy, Kendall Puryear, and her sister, McKenna.
Naturally, the fifth-year senior welcomed the challenge.
"That was something I embraced. I knew that was going to be my role, coming into this with not many seniors or upperclassmen," Layden-Zay said. "I think, for me, it's about doing the right thing on the court, helping anybody anyway I can. I'm excited to be that leader for them."
Purdue has nine newcomers on the 2025-26 roster, six players from the NCAA transfer portal and three freshmen. With so many fresh faces in West Lafayette, it might be difficult to get everyone to rally around an individual.
That hasn't been the case, though. Because of Layden-Zay's experience and personality, old and new teammates have followed her lead.
"You can ask them all, if there's a question, they go to Madison. She knows exactly what's supposed to happen," Gearlds said. "Madison is kind of this silent leader; she's not really one to be super vocal, but is going to do exactly what she is supposed to do. I think the new kids have done a great job of empowering Madison, whether they realize it or not. This new group is like, 'Yeah, we're going to do what Mads is doing because that's what Coach wants.' It's been really cool to watch."
Because she took a year off, Layden-Zay admitted that getting back into the gym for workouts was a bit of a challenge at first. Now that she's back in a routine, she's much more comfortable on the practice court.
It's something Gearlds has noticed since Layden-Zay has slipped on that Purdue jersey again. As self-assured as she was by the end of her fourth season, she carries even a little more swagger right now.
"I think she's playing with a lot of confidence, having a lot of fun," Gearlds said. "You can just see a different vibe around her ... She just looks super confident right now."
