Purdue's Maya Zilbershlag Wins Silver Medal in Women's FIBA U20 EuroBasket

Maya Zilbershlag and Team Israel had an incredible run to the Championship Game of the Women's FIBA U20 EuroBasket this weekend, but came up one victory shy of a gold medal. Still, it was an impressive run for the incoming Purdue guard and her team.

Israel fell to France 79-66 in the championship on Sunday. In the event's finale, Zilbershlag scored 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting. She also grabbed five rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded a steal.

The second-place finish is the nation's best in the event.

Zilbershlag averaged 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and a steal per game across six contests. She was Team Israel's third-leading scorer and top rebounder for the event. The incoming Boilermaker scored in double figures in five of the team's six games and averaged nearly 30 minutes per contest.

Additionally, Zilbershlag shot 38.4% from the floor and 39.5% from behind the three-point line. The 5-foot-10 guard had her best performance of the event in the Round of 16 against Hungary, recording a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes of work.

Zilbershlag adds talent and depth to Purdue's backcourt for the 2026-27 season. She is a tough rebounder for her size and can also score in multiple ways. One of her best weapons is her ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, something the Boilers have struggled with the past two years.

It's going to be interesting to see how Zilbershlag's success in FIBA translates to the college game and how she factors into Purdue's rotation in her first season in West Lafayette.

Purdue added guard from France to roster

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Katie Gearlds and her staff were busy over the weekend, landing a commitment from 5-foot-10 guard Jade Bobozo from France. She joins an international-heavy roster in West Lafayette, providing depth and experience to the backcourt.

She played for France in the 2026 Women's EuroCup, appearing in three games.

Purdue has added several international players to the 2026-27 roster. Bobozo became the eighth international player to commit to the program in the offseason. The Boilermakers have still not added Slovenia's Zoja Stirn to the official team roster on the website.

The Boilers finished the 2025-26 campaign with a 13-17 record and a 5-13 mark in Big Ten play.

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