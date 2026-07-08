Would This Purdue Basketball All-Time Lineup Go 40-0?

In the last month, there's been a new trend among college basketball fans. It started with an 82-0 website, in which NBA followers attempted to construct a roster that could finish a season with a perfect record. After several individuals mastered that task, a new college version became available.

Those exercises got me thinking, "Is there a Purdue lineup I could build that would make it through a college basketball season undefeated?" Considering the history in West Lafayette, I believe there's a path for creating a roster that would finish a season 40-0 and win a national championship.

With some help from Sam Sprunger and Grant Flora of Boilermaker Lounge, I believe we've created an eight-man Purdue rotation that could go undefeated in a college basketball season.

Starting 5

Braden Smith, PG (2022-2026)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats — 13.0 ppg, 7.4 apg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 spg, 43.6% FG, 38.5% 3FG

Every great college basketball team needs an elite point guard. Smith isn't just the best in Purdue's history; he's one of the greatest to step on a college court. He was a two-time All-American, the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner and broke the NCAA's all-time assist record.

Smith is best known for his ability to facilitate, something he did better than any other point guard that came before him. That wasn't his only skill, though. Smith had a tough mid-range jump shot and was active on the defensive end.

In this starting five, you'll notice there's a strong combination of great shooters and tough post players. What Purdue needs at the point guard is a conductor of the offense and a player who can get the ball into the hands of others without issue. Smith is precisely the guy to do that with this lineup.

Plus, if defenses focus on some of the other shotmakers on the floor, it's going to leave Smith wide open to knock down shots on his own.

Rick Mount, SG (1967-1970)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Rick Mount (10) drives for a layup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats — 32.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 48.3% FG

Mount is considered among the best shooters ever to play college basketball. He was a two-time winner of the Chicago Tribune's Silver Basketball Award and was twice named an All-American. "The Rocket" averaged more than 32 points in his career with the Boilermakers, which included an average of 35.4 points per game as a senior. Oh, and he did that without the benefit of a three-point line.

Perhaps more impressive than his scoring totals in three seasons in West Lafayette was Mount's shooting percentage. He connected on more than 48% of his shot attempts from the field. He wasn't a guy who just shot layups, either. During his junior campaign in the 1968-69 season, Mount shot better than 51% from the floor.

Having a knock-down shooter who is lethal from anywhere on the floor was a huge asset during Mount's playing days, and even more so today. The two-time All-American was a walking bucket.

If he had a point guard of Smith's caliber getting him the basketball, Mount would be a lethal presence everywhere on the floor.

Glenn Robinson, SF (1992-94)

Purdue Boilermakers forward Glenn Robinson (13). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats — 27.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg, 1.0 bpg, 47.9% FG, 38.5% 3FG

Arguably the best player in program history, Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson at the small forward position would be a problem for most opponents. The 1994 National Player of the Year and two-time All-American scored more than 1,000 points in his final season in West Lafayette and was also a tremendous rebounder.

Robinson would provide this all-time Purdue starting lineup with size at the small forward (or three) spot. He could score points by driving to the basket or knocking down shots from the perimeter. The 6-foot-7 forward was also incredibly athletic and played the game in a physical manner.

The "Big Dog" would either get a bucket on his initial shot attempt, score on a second-chance opportunity or get to the free-throw line. He's a player who wouldn't just be a threat to score, but he'd also draw a lot of contact and get opponents in foul trouble.

Already, we have a lineup that includes Smith, Mount and Robinson. That's the NCAA's best passer paired with two of the top scorers in Purdue history. It's already an elite offensive lineup, and we still have two spots remaining.

Brian Cardinal, PF (1996-2000)

Purdue Boilermakers forward Brian Cardinal (35). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats — 12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.0 spg, 46.1% FG, 36.5% 3FG

This may be the one that folks have a gripe with, but let me explain why Cardinal is positioned in this starting lineup. He's not your traditional pick for a starter in this type of setting, but with the shooting and scoring Purdue already has in this lineup, you need a "glue guy" to hold it all together.

Cardinal earned the nickname "The Custodian" because of his willingness to dive on the floor, chase down loose balls and make all the winning plays. Every elite team needs a player like that.

The 6-foot-8 forward would be the guy who does the dirty work — drawing charges, chasing down loose balls and locking in on the defensive end. He's the guy who can create extra possessions and frustrate opponents for a complete 40 minutes.

Plus, Cardinal might be underrated as an offensive player. He averaged double digits in each of his four seasons at Purdue and shot better than 36% from behind the three-point line. In this lineup, Purdue wouldn't need him for his scoring, but he is capable of spacing the floor and knocking down open shots if defenses focus on other shooters.

Zach Edey, C (2020-2024)

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) reacts after scoring. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Career stats — 18.2 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 bpg, 62.1% FG

We finish off this starting five with the most physically dominant player in Purdue history. Edey was a two-time National Player of the Year and led the Boilermakers to the National Championship Game in 2024. He set program records in both career points and rebounds.

His 7-foot-4, 300-pound frame created problems for opponents in the paint, as he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists his senior season in West Lafayette. He was an automatic bucket when he got to the low block and often cleaned up the offensive glass.

Like Robinson, Edey could put opposing teams in foul trouble early and was a great free-throw shooter for a player of his size. He was also a force on the defensive end, providing rim protection and shot-blocking skill.

Perhaps the skill that would really be appreciated with this starting five is his ability to pass. If Smith got the ball into Edey, defenses would have to make a decision: collapse and leave Mount, Robinson and Cardinal open or try to defend the 7-footer one-on-one. That's not a fun situation for anyone.

Purdue has had several great big men over the years, but Edey is a no-brainer in this position because of his versatile skill set and physical presence in the post.

Reserves

Joe Barry Carroll, C (1976-1980)

Purdue Boilermakers center Joe Barry Carroll (22) in action. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats — 17.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 54.6% FG

Carroll was strongly considered as a starter. Much like Edey, he was a dominant post player, a great rebounder and an excellent shot blocker. He still holds Purdue's shot-blocking record, averaging nearly three per game during his four seasons in West Lafayette.

Imagine a rotation that includes Carroll subbing in for Edey. Opponents wouldn't get a break on either end of the floor. The 7-footer was also automatic when he got the ball near the basket, hitting nearly 55% of his shots in his career.

Carroll was twice named an All-American and would provide Purdue with a tremendous scoring and shot-blocking presence off the bench. Plus, the Boilers could split minutes between Carroll and Edey, keeping both guys fresh throughout a single game and the course of the season.

Carsen Edwards, PG/SG (2016-2019)

Carsen Edwards of Purdue turns the corner. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Career stats — 17.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg, 41.2% FG, 36.8% 3FG

If you're looking for a microwave player who can go off at any given moment, Edwards is the perfect candidate. He had a brilliant NCAA Tournament run in 2019, averaging nearly 35 points per game in a four-game run to the Elite Eight that year. He was a two-time All-American and averaged a career-best 24.3 points per game as a senior.

Edwards could play both shooting guard and point guard, which means he could come in for both Mount and Smith. He is also capable of playing alongside both guys.

Edwards is probably more known as a jump shooter, but he was also really good at getting to the rim and finishing. He's a versatile scorer who could provide this Purdue rotation with a major spark off the bench.

Dave Schellhase, SF/PF (1963-1966)

Purdue Boilermakers forward Dave Schellhase. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats — 28.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 46.3% FG

Schellhase was twice named an All-American and averaged 32.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He's another great scorer and excellent rebounder, a theme among Purdue's big men on this all-time roster. Schellhase would be a tremendous player at the small forward, and though he'd be undersized at 6-foot-4, he could potentially move to the power forward if needed.

There's a strong argument to move Schellhase into the starting lineup over Cardinal, but that starting lineup already has plenty of scoring and rebounding. If the Boilermakers could bring in a double-double machine off the bench, there's really no rest for any opponent.

Schellhase could score close to the basket, fight on the boards and be a pesky defender. Yes, he's good enough to be in the starting rotation, but he might be the first guy off the bench in this particular rotation because of his skill set.

Would this team finish 40-0?

Purdue Boilermakers forward Glenn Robinson (13) in action. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to state the obvious here, but it's impossible to know if this roster would actually make it through an entire college basketball season and NCAA Tournament without losing a single game. But, if there's any all-time team that has a chance, this one is as good as any.

We saw the damage Smith could do with a dominant post player like Edey on his team, as well as shooters like Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones and others. Could you imagine pairing him Edey, Robinson and Mount? He might average upwards of 15 assists per game.

Plus, what kind of damage would Mount be capable of doing with a three-point line and a center who demands as much attention as Edey? What kind of impact might Robinson have if he worked the pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop alongside Smith? And, of course, we all know Cardinal is going to bring the energy and provide a strong defensive presence.

Off the bench, this all-time squad has elite scoring and great rebounding. You could make an argument that, defensively, this group lacks a little bit, but it would likely be the most efficient offensive team college basketball has ever seen.

Even against some of the other all-time great teams, this eight-man rotation for Purdue would have an excellent chance to run the table.

Honorable mentions

Purdue Boilermakers forward (4) Robbie Hummel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue is a program full of talented players and rich history. There were several players who probably deserved to be on this list but didn't make the cut. Here are some other players considered for this all-time Boilermaker squad:

Robbie Hummel, SF/PF (2007-2012)

E'Twaun Moore, SG (2007-2011)

Caleb Swanigan, PF/C (2015-2017)

Cuonzo Martin, SG/SF (1991-1995)

Brad Miller, C (1994-1998)

Jaden Ivey, SG/SF (2020-2022)

Bruce Parkinson, PG (1972-1977)

JaJuan Johnson, PF/C (2007-2011)

Chris Kramer, PG/SG (2006-2010)

John Wooden, PG (1929-1932)

Terry Dischinger, C (1959-1962)

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