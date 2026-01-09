Purdue Picks Up First Big Ten Win Thanks to Hot Shooting Night vs. Wisconsin
A hot shooting night in Madison helped Purdue women's basketball pick up its first win of the Big Ten season on Thursday night. The Boilermakers shot 60% from three-point range and 47% from the floor, leading to a 75-67 victory over Wisconsin.
Purdue got off to a great start in the first quarter, jumping out to an early 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Wisconsin responded in the second quarter, outscoring the Boilers 20-12 and narrowing the gap to just one point at halftime.
The two teams traded blows in the final two quarters, but Purdue outscored Wisconsin 21-16 in the third quarter and 24-22 in the fourth to secure its first conference victory of the year.
Nya Smith and Madison Layden-Zay both had huge nights for the Boilers on the road. Smith finished the game with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. She also had seven rebounds.
Layden-Zay ended the night with 18 points and eight boards in the victory. Her sister, McKenna Layden, went 3-of-3 from long range and finished with nine points. Tara Daye closed out the contest with 10 points.
As a team, Purdue shot 12-of-20 from three-point range, one of its best performances of the season. Wisconsin ended the game making just 9-of-30 shots from distance and connected at a 38% clip from the floor.
Not only was Thursday night Purdue's first Big Ten win, it was the team's first road win of the season. It came at a much-needed time, too, as the Boilermakers now play three straight ranked opponents: No. 23 Washington (Jan. 11), No. 21 USC (Jan. 18), and No. 4 UCLA (Jan. 21).
With the win, Purdue improved to 9-7 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is 11-5 and 3-2 in the conference.
Boilers get first Big Ten win much earlier
Purdue picked up its first Big Ten win much earlier this season than last year. It wasn't until Feb. 2 that the Boilers notched their first conference win in the 2024-25 season, also coming against Wisconsin.
In late December, the Boilers put themselves in a spot to earn their first league win in a game against Illinois. In an up-tempo gmae, Katie Gearlds' team hung with the Fighting Illini throughout the afternoon, but eventually dropped the game 83-73.
Thursday night's win should serve as a confidence booster to Purdue, as the schedule gets much tougher in the coming weeks. After that three-game gauntlet against Washington, USC, and UCLA, things will lighten up a bit in February and into March.
This is a team looking to get back to the Big Ten Tournament after missing out a year ago.
