Purdue Picks Up First Big Ten Win Thanks to Hot Shooting Night vs. Wisconsin

A hot shooting night in Madison helped Purdue women's basketball pick up its first win of the Big Ten season on Thursday night. The Boilermakers shot 60% from three-point range and 47% from the floor, leading to a 75-67 victory over Wisconsin.

Purdue got off to a great start in the first quarter, jumping out to an early 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Wisconsin responded in the second quarter, outscoring the Boilers 20-12 and narrowing the gap to just one point at halftime.

The two teams traded blows in the final two quarters, but Purdue outscored Wisconsin 21-16 in the third quarter and 24-22 in the fourth to secure its first conference victory of the year.

Nya Smith and Madison Layden-Zay both had huge nights for the Boilers on the road. Smith finished the game with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. She also had seven rebounds.

Purdue Sophomore Nya Smith (3) protects the ball | Chad Krockover / Special to the Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Layden-Zay ended the night with 18 points and eight boards in the victory. Her sister, McKenna Layden, went 3-of-3 from long range and finished with nine points. Tara Daye closed out the contest with 10 points.

As a team, Purdue shot 12-of-20 from three-point range, one of its best performances of the season. Wisconsin ended the game making just 9-of-30 shots from distance and connected at a 38% clip from the floor.

Road Win. Roll the tape 📽️ pic.twitter.com/HAuy18jgLS — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) January 9, 2026

Not only was Thursday night Purdue's first Big Ten win, it was the team's first road win of the season. It came at a much-needed time, too, as the Boilermakers now play three straight ranked opponents: No. 23 Washington (Jan. 11), No. 21 USC (Jan. 18), and No. 4 UCLA (Jan. 21).

With the win, Purdue improved to 9-7 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is 11-5 and 3-2 in the conference.

Boilers get first Big Ten win much earlier

Purdue Junior Kiki Smith (23) shoots a 3 during an NCAA women’s basketball game | Chad Krockover / Special to the Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue picked up its first Big Ten win much earlier this season than last year. It wasn't until Feb. 2 that the Boilers notched their first conference win in the 2024-25 season, also coming against Wisconsin.

In late December, the Boilers put themselves in a spot to earn their first league win in a game against Illinois. In an up-tempo gmae, Katie Gearlds' team hung with the Fighting Illini throughout the afternoon, but eventually dropped the game 83-73.

Thursday night's win should serve as a confidence booster to Purdue, as the schedule gets much tougher in the coming weeks. After that three-game gauntlet against Washington, USC, and UCLA, things will lighten up a bit in February and into March.

This is a team looking to get back to the Big Ten Tournament after missing out a year ago.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue women's basketball

PURDUE'S POST PLAY VS. ILLINOIS: Purdue fell to 0-2 in Big Ten play with a loss to Illinois on Sunday, but the Boilermakers showed some promise with great post play throughout the afternoon. CLICK HERE