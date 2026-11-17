Purdue is off to its second 4-0 start under head coach Katie Gearlds and its first since the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers have used their first four games to build confidence and develop team chemistry. But the competition elevates this week as the team heads to Walt Disney World to play in the WBCA Showcase.

The event begins on Thursday for the Boilers, playing Florida State. Two days later, they'll take the court against Texas Tech. It will be the first time Purdue has played away from Mackey Arena this season, and will also be the first power conference opponents on the schedule.

How will Purdue handle those challenges? It will need to see some improvement in key areas for this two-game trip to Orlando.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Avery Gordon (55) watches a free throw. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Production from the bench

Through the first four games, Purdue has relied heavily on its starters for the scoring. That's usually the case for most teams, but the bench production needs to be more consistent. The Boilermakers have exceeeded eight points just one time from the bench this year, getting 25 points in the 73-50 win over Southeast Missouri State.

Purdue's bench scored eight points in the win over Samford on Saturday. It had just two points in the opener against IU Indy and seven against Eastern Michigan.

Scoring isn't everything from the bench. Gearlds wants to see those players provide a spark of energy when they're on the floor.

"I remember coming in off the bench my freshman year. One thing I tried to hone in on was making sure I knew every single play at every single spot, and then I understand and know how to execute the scout," Gearlds said on Sunday. "Those two things, and then doing that on a consistent basis. And then taking a charge, diving on a loose ball, those energy plays, because the basketball gods, they tend to reward those hustle plays."

Cleaning up the ugly

At times this season, Purdue has looked like a team that has played together for years. But this is still a new group that is adjusting and acclimating to each other. The highs have been really good, but the problems have come when the Boilers are struggling to make plays and make shots.

"When we play the game the way it's supposed to be played — we get paint touches, we sprayout threes, we're not afraid to make the extra [pass], we're strong with the ball — our good has a chance. But then our bad has been really, really bad. And it happens so fast. We have to clean that up."

There are times when Purdue isn't going to play its best basketball. It just needs to minimize the damage when the ruts pop up.

What to expect in Florida

Purdue is 4-0 with wins over IU Indy, Eastern Michigan, Southeast Missour State and Samford. Needless to say, the competition ramps up this week with games against Florida State (5-0) and Texas Tech (4-0).

What does Gearlds expect to see from those two teams in Orlando?

"I expect a lot of pressure for 94 feet," Gearlds said. "We have to take care of the basketball, we're going to have to shoot the ball better than we did, and making sure we keep both of those teams off the offensive glass."

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