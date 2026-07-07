Christian Gurdak Details Why Rutgers Basketball Won Him Over After Virginia Tech Transfer

Pikiell, Rutgers Staff Made an Early Impression

Rutgers center Christian Gurdak said the Scarlet Knights' coaching staff, defensive identity, and proximity to home were the biggest factors behind his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech as the program continued summer workouts during media day on June 30.

Gurdak, one of Rutgers' offseason transfer additions, said head coach Steve Pikiell and assistant coach Brandin Knight's staff prioritized him early in the transfer portal process, helping to make his commitment quick. Staying closer to home also gave him an opportunity to play in front of family throughout the season.

"The coaching staff was a big part of my decision," Gurdak said. "I really liked Coach Pikiell, Coach Young and the staff. They recruited me early in the transfer process, and I like being close to home so my parents can come watch me play. It was a quick decision, and I'm happy with it."

Gurdak stated that he is quickly becoming acclimated to life in Piscataway and that he really likes the environment of the facility as well as the town.

"I love it at Rutgers," Gurdak said. "It's obviously a different environment in the city and outside the city. The coaches and players have been great, and I'm very excited to be here. It's awesome."

Defense-First Identity Fits Gurdak's Game

Rutgers has built its core identity of a physically defensive-oriented system under Coach Pikiell, and Gurdak immediately took to that philosophy after a year in a very offensively oriented system at Virginia Tech.

"It's been great," Gurdak said. "I love coming to a school that focuses a lot on defense. Last year at Tech, the focus was on offense. It takes me back to my high school days playing for Steve Turner and Team Takeover, where it was defense first. I'm really excited to get back to a defensive-centered team."

Rutgers' expectations have stood out during the early parts of offseason training also.

"Rutgers is defense first, and it's expected that you're going to come in and be great every day," Gurdak said. "They don't get on you. It's just the expectation. Both schools are amazing, but I'm ready to get to work here."

Ready for the Physical Demands of the Big Ten

Gurdak, who competed in the ACC last year, is ready for the next challenge that awaits him in the Big Ten, one of the most physical conferences.

"The ACC was physical, and I can only imagine it's not even close to the Big Ten," Gurdak said. "I'm excited to see it. I know I'm going to be physical, and I'm going to try to make those guys adjust to me."

He also cited Rutgers' tough non-conference schedule, which will prepare his teammates for the conference schedule.

"We've got some good out-of-conference games with Houston and Syracuse," Gurdak said. "We've got some war ahead of us."

Despite facing so many highly talented teams, Gurdak feels that Rutgers has the tools to compete as long as the team continues to work on its chemistry throughout the summer.

"The Big Ten is not an easy conference," Gurdak said. "But I know we have all the talent we need. All we have to do is put the work in, get glued together and I think we can make a run."

The culture is being built during summer workouts 🎤#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/aiWdSxz14a — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) July 1, 2026

Veteran Frontcourt Providing Early Leadership

Gurdak credits Darren Buchanan Jr. and Gevonte Ware, two veteran Rutgers guards and forwards, for making his transition to the team’s system during offseason workouts.

"They've been great," Gurdak said. "I've known Darren for a while. They've helped bring me along. I'm trying to learn everything I can, especially being in this great conference. They've been mentoring me a lot and giving me great leadership."

The veterans have also helped the new face, Gurdak, get up to speed with the team as Rutgers looks to integrate him into the mix of returners and other transfers on the roster.

Rutgers guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) makes a lay up against Michigan State forward Cam Ward (3) and center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What It Means for Rutgers

Although much of Rutgers’ identity is already formed, the Scarlet and White will continue through summer workouts, looking to cement their defensive-oriented team and instill day-to-day accountability among players to reach their full potential. There is growth to take place on the defensive side of the ball as well as the offense as a whole. However, with returning talent on the front line and what Gurdak feels will be a very talented Big Ten team this season, the team can reach its goal as long as the group grows together throughout the offseason. The team officially begins preseason practice at a later date; in the meantime, they can be seen working out on the floor throughout the rest of the summer.