Dylan Harper Makes Rutgers Basketball History in NBA Draft
Dylan Harper was the second overall pick in the NBA Draft to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday behind only Cooper Flagg, who was selected with the first pick by the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight's future was all but certain before the night started, with the Spurs making it abundantly clear that they did not want to let go of their pick regardless of the offer.
Harper joins a talented young Spurs squad that including back-to-back Rookie of the Year selections in Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.
Harper and his former Scarlet Knights teammate, Ace Bailey, who was taken with the fifth overall pick to the Utah Jazz, made all types of history on Wednesday, some good and some bad. The duo was the highest-ever selected out of Rutgers, while being the first draft since 1985 where two Rutgers players were taken on the same night. Harper made his own mark on the program's history being the highest selected Rutgers player ever in the NBA Draft. On the other hand, Rutgers became the only program to have two players drafted that high after missing the NCAA Tournament in the previous season.
Watch the second overall pick learn of his achievement below:
Harper was surprised to learn of the record, first taking a deep breath and taking it in. He went on to say, "it's definitely exciting--grateful. I think me and my fellow, Ace Bailey, I think we took a chance on Rutgers. I think me and him [got] probably the best experience we could have got out of it; just from the standpoint of the highs and lows and the great people taking care of us. I feel like the Spurs [are] definitely just like that."
Harper certainly does not regret the school he chose despite the way the season finished, giving flowers to the program that allowed him to go second overall.