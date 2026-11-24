The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are done with the tournament, and now they will be back home. As they say, "Home is where the Heart is," and they will face off against Sacred Heart on Tuesday night in Jersey Mike's Arena at 6 pm.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off an 89-70 win over the UNLV Rebels. Guard Lino Mark played outstanding basketball in the Players Era. Mark was aggressive in driving to the basket, drawing fouls and finding his open teammates. JaMichael Davis is an X-factor for this team. When he plays great on both ends of the floor, he's an additional weapon for the team, besides Mark and Tariq Francis getting all the touches and attention.

The 4-2 Rutgers have a successful history against Sacred Heart. Rutgers are 5-0 in their all-time series. It will be their sixth matchup. It's been four years since both teams last played each other. The Scarlet Knights won 88-50 on Nov. 10, 2022.

Sacred Heart is entering this game with a 2-3 record, coming off a blowout loss to the Providence Friars. For the Scarlet Knights to succeed, they need to attack the basket and get to the free-throw line. Also, make sure that the three-point line is at a good percentage. Don't shoot too much from the perimeter, but if they take those perimeter shots, then make sure they go in most of the time.

Rutgers must keep an eye on three Sacred Heart players: Jaylen Robinson, Griffin Barrouk, and Jaden Slaughter. Robinson has been the scoring leader for the team. In the last game, he finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

One of the underrated aspects of this team is that they can have at least five players who can go for double digits. Rutgers must be aware that they like to share the ball frequently. In addition, Sacred Heart can be dangerous in creating second-chance opportunities. This team is averaging 42.4 rebounds per game compared to 36.8 for their opponents.

Rutgers frontcourt must dominate the glass and win the rebound battle. Rutgers can't afford to make mistakes against this team. Sacred Heart thrives in turning turnovers into points. The silver lining is that in most games this season, the Scarlet Knights have beaten their opponents on the boards. They must continue that focus and intensity.

Barrouk is one of the hottest three-point shooters on the Scarlet Heart roster. Barrouk leads the Pioneers with 15 three-pointers through five games. He can record double-doubles on any given night if the defense gives him space and confidence.

Scarlet Knights must definitely get this victory. Second-chance points have been a real treat for Rutgers. During their homestand, Rutgers have outscored their opponents 118-70 in the paint.