Rutgers Basketball Lands Bosnian Small Forward Harun Zrno
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell received a commitment from Harun Zrno after the Bosnian small forward reopened his recruitment after initially committing to Indiana. The 6'7 21-year-old small forward previously played professionally for KK Slavija in Bosnia's Division 1.
Like the recent addition of big man Baye Fall, the recruitment of Zrno seemingly came out of nowhere, with the tight-lipped Rutgers coaching staff giving little indication the Scarlet Knights were in the running. In addition to Indiana, Zrno was initially recruited by notable powers that included Creighton, Kentucky, Villanova, Wisconsin, and Virginia.
Rutgers reportedly beat out Maryland and Miami in the latest round of recruiting. This is quite a surprise, given the Scarlet Knights' recent challenges in competing for and signing players in the new NIL landscape.
In 14 games with KK Slavija, Zrno posted impressive statistics: 17.5 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He can shoot, making 77% of his free throws and nailing 44% from deep. One of the top remaining recruits in the class of 2025, Zrno wanted someplace where he could play immediately, and Rutgers certainly fills that void with the departures from last year's squad.
After star freshmen phenoms Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper declared for the NBA draft, head coach Steve Pikiell faced the daunting task of replacing their 40 combined points per game. While that was always unrealistic, the sharpshooting Zrno helps fill some of that void, and already has experience under his belt against older competition, which should make his transition to the college game easier.
Zrno has the confidence to spot up anywhere beyond the three-point line and doesn't hesitate to shoot on the move. He also isn't afraid to play inside, showing a willingness to cut to the basket and finish at the rim, while also displaying a smooth mid-range jumper.
Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog spoke with the small forward in early January after Zrno visited Assembly Hall on the Indiana campus.
"Everyone is looking at me as a shooter, but I bring a lot more than just shooting the ball," Zrno said. "I like to play defense hard, attack off the dribble, and find my teammates for easy plays. I learned how to play with the ball, and I like having the ball in my hands. Anything to do in order for my team to win the games."
Zrno has four years of college eligibility remaining.
