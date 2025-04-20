Rutgers Basketball Hosting Four-Star Center Parker Jefferson This Week
When Parker Jefferson, the 6'10, 235-pound center from Waxahachie, Texas decommitted from the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the end of March, after the firing of head coach Ben Johnson, he immediately popped up on Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell's radar. It's no secret that in a conference featuring seven-foot redwoods, Rutgers suffered mightily this season, rotating a bench player with a true freshman at center, which allowed teams to score at will down low.
An imposing defensive presence under the rim has been a staple in Pikiell's defense-first philosophy on the banks, beginning with Myles Johnson holding down the fort from 2018-2021 and Clifford Omoruyi shutting down the rim from 2021-2024. With Omoruyi departing for Alabama this past season, Rutgers was left without a true rim protector to bang with the bigs in the Big Ten Conference, ultimately wasting the generational talents of one-and-dones Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
When the season ended, Pikiell made it clear during his post-season press conference that he plans to return to what put Rutgers on the map - a lunch pail, black and blue, pressure on-the-ball defense. Rutgers hopes to fill that hole this week as they host Parker Jefferson on campus from April 22nd through April 24th, as reported by Richie O'Leary of The Knight Report.
Jefferson, the class of 2025 Inglewood, California four-star prospect, averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds in 27 games played this past season. The one obvious downside is that Jefferson will be a true freshman in a conference of elite centers and will need to adapt to the college game quickly.
This past season, Rutgers relied heavily on true freshman Lathan Sommerville, whose offensive game developed quickly as the season progressed; however, he lacked the defensive skillset to compete against opposing Big Ten centers. If Rutgers can land Jefferson, coach Pikiell and staff will have to have him ready to play on day one, as current center Emmanuel Ogbole has made little impact on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor this past season.
