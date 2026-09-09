Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell Determined to Beat Cancer

Entering his 11th season as the Rutgers head coach, the 58-year-old Steve Pikiell made a heartbreaking announcement that he's been diagnosed with cancer.

It's news no one wanted to hear. Pikiell has been a class act and a lovable figure in New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights will rally behind him. Pikiell put out a letter sharing the news with the world. Pikiell is in good spirits. His family will be there during this fight. Battling cancer is not a solo adventure. It requires support.

His team will dedicate the season to him. This is going to make the players go even harder for him. Pikiell always had his players' best interests at heart. Pikiell has a way of bringing young men to the program and helping them leave and become better men. Players love playing for him because of his personality and willingness to be honest with them.

Pikiell and the doctors will have a game plan to combat this terrible disease. The athletic department and the entire coaching staff respect and admire what Pikiell represents. We're not sure if Pikiell will make a comeback sometime later in the season to coach the team. There shouldn't be any rush to get back on the sidelines.

A letter from men's basketball head coach Steve Pikiell to Rutgers Nation. https://t.co/lvMCRvht2V#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/gkWOjHWCuK — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) September 9, 2026

In the meantime, associate head coach Brandin Knight will serve as the interim. Knight must be a strong vocal leader because the players on the team are going to need leadership and a fatherly figure for the rest of the season. A player-coach relationship is very crucial in sports. It's sweet to win, but it's much sweeter to win and have an on- and off-court relationship.

Knight will begin his sixth season as part of the Scarlet Knights' coaching staff. We understand that the familiarity is there. However, being the head coach is different than being an assistant or associate. Knight will do great. He's a master of opponent scouting and prepares the team very well in game planning. There's a reason why he's made 12 NCAA tournament appearances as a player and coaching staff member. In addition, he made four Sweet Sixteen trips.

Pikiell is the 19th coach in Rutgers history. He's going to stick around through the 2030-31 season. He's one of the reasons why Rutgers made it to the tournament in 2021. It was their first trip since 1991. It would be a great story if the Scarlet Knights could make an impeccable run to the tournament. Sometimes it takes hard news like this one to fuel the team to perform at an excellent level.

We wish coach a speedy recovery and hope he always has former Scarlet Knights coach Jim Valvano's 1993 ESPY Awards speech in his mind:

"Never Give Up. Don't Ever Give Up."

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