Rutgers’ Darin Smith Jr Shines with 20-Point Performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball team lost to Villanova Wildcats in an exhibition game on Sunday.

The team did show some fight in the second half. As much as the Wildcats made runs throughout the game, the Scarlet Knights battled and fought through adversity. They showed tremendous resilience, which will suit them going forward.

One of the bright stars for Rutgers was Darin Smith Jr. He transferred from Central Connecticut to come to New Jersey and play for the Scarlet Knights. Smith did not disappoint as he finished with 20 points, made two of his three-point shots, grabbed five rebounds, and two steals.

Rutgers Nation, let us introduce you to Darin Smith Jr. 🔥🔥



20 PTS

2-3 3FG

5 REB

2 STL#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/htruBjOmeI — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) October 11, 2026

Smith played well on both ends of the floor. He's also a phenomenal free-throw shooter. Getting to the line would be critical not only for his success, but for the team as well. If he can score 20 or more points on a nightly basis, then Rutgers got themselves a steal through the transfer portal.

The sophomore is listed at 6'7 and during the 2025-26 season with Central Connecticut, Smith averaged 20 points a game on a 45 percent shooting percentage from the field. He usually plays between 30-33 minutes a game. It would be amazing to see what he can do against tougher opponents. That's where the real test will come for him. He must raise his game to another level this season with the Scarlet Knights.

Smith would become more dangerous as a player if he can elevate his ability to facilitate. Scoring buckets is great, but it's much more rewarding if he adds more assists to his game.

Head coach Brandin Knight, who is the interim coach for the Scarlet Knights, spoke with the media after the game.

"At times, we rushed some things," Knight said. "Just put together a complete game."

There are new guys as well as experienced players on the team. There's always going to be growing pains when changes are made in a program. The key word for this team is "sacrifice."

"We have 15 guys who are on scholarships," Knight said. "They want to compete. They want to play. Some guys are sacrificing the minutes they had in other places or sacrificing opportunities. We all have to sacrifice ourselves for the greater good of this team."

Coach Steve Pikiell is not with the team as he is battling cancer. There's a good chance he will be back on the sidelines before the season ends. Knight thinks that coach will always be his coach. He shares his respect and admiration for him.

"We have such a great relationship," Knight said. "He's allowed me to grow into this role. This would mark our 11th year together. Our message is consistent: play physical, play hard, play tough."

Rutgers will play St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12 pm.

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