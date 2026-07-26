Rutgers Freshmen Among FISU America Games' Top 3-Point Shooters Through First Three Games

Rutgers Duo Earns Tournament Recognition

Rutgers women's basketball has not only dominated the competition at the 2026 FISU America Games in Lima, Peru, but two of its young guards have also become some of the tournament's most dangerous outside shooters.

Following the first three days of group-stage play, the official FISU America Games social media account recognized the tournament's top five three-point shooters through Games 1-3. Rutgers freshmen Chikae Desnudes and Mya Pauldo were both featured on the list.

Desnudes Tied for Tournament Lead

Desnudes is tied for the tournament lead with five made three-pointers, matching Argentina's Lourdes Briones for the top spot.

Pauldo is third with four three-pointers made in her first three games with Rutgers. She is tied with Peru’s Valeria Fernandez, who also has four three-pointers made. Completing the top five is Argentina’s Breanna Custodio with three three-pointers made.

Ben Lerner

Perimeter Shooting Becoming a Rutgers Strength

Rutgers' success from beyond the arc has been a consistent theme throughout the opening three games of the FISU America Games. Rutgers has played a very balanced offense this season, with multiple players who can create space off the dribble and stretch the defense from the perimeter to create space for other scoring options.

Having both Desnudes and Pauldo recognized among the tournament's top five three-point shooters highlights the depth of Rutgers' backcourt. Instead of relying on one major scorer, the Scarlet Knights have numerous perimeter players scoring for them, creating a very difficult offense for the opposing team’s defense to face.

As the tournament enters the final matches and the start of the knockout rounds, long-range production for Rutgers could become a major weapon. If Desnudes and Pauldo maintain their shooting rhythm, the Scarlet Knights will have another weapon to complement an already dominant start in Lima.

Hot Shooting Reflects Rutgers' Strong Start

Rutgers earns the recognition as they open up the tournament with three wins under first-year head coach Gary Redus II. Rutgers is employing an up-tempo offense, which results in a high volume of shots from outside the three-point line.

Outside shooting from the newest duo has impressed for the Scarlet Knights. 2026 top prospect Desnudes already showed on the recruiting trail that she could get shots off from outside, and Pauldo continues to develop in scoring from distance as Rutgers keeps rolling in Lima.

Rutgers returns to action for the final group-stage match-up for the Scarlet & White, looking to keep their unbeaten streak intact as well as look to get off on the right foot for the start of the knockout rounds.

Source: Official FISU America Games Instagram account (@wbmformativo), "Top Five de Tripleras | IV FISU America Games Lima 2026" graphic recognizing the tournament's top five three-point shooters through the first three games.