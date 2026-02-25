Rutgers’ Second-Half Comeback Attempt Against Washington Comes Up Short

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights attempted to make a comeback several times but came up short against the Washington Huskies, 79-72. It's Washington's first trip to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights fall to 11-17. Huskies improve to 14-14.

Lino Mark led the Scarlet Knights with 19 points, making six of his nine field goals. Darren Buchanan Jr added 17 points. Tariq Francis finished with 14 points and no three-pointers made. Rutgers only made three 3-pointers in this game. Rutgers shot 39 percent from the field and made 72 percent of their free throws.

Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach was the star on the floor. Steinbach dominated the glass. Steinbach had a game-high 24 points with 16 rebounds. He gave Rutgers a lot of problems. Wesley Yates III scored 19 points with six assists, three rebounds, and led the team in three-point shooting.

"Washington played better than us today," head coach Steve Pikiell said. "But I was thankful for the crowd that showed up. It gave us some energy for the last seven minutes. Our guys played their tails off, but you can't spot a team like this that kind of points and try to come back."

The Scarlet Knights needed to makemore shots. There were certain shots the team could've made but didn't. Steinbach dominated the interior. Coach Pikiell kept bringing his name during the postgame conference.

Rutgers got outscored in the paint (40-24). What was interesting was that big man Emmanuel Ogbole played just 10 minutes, scored only 4 points, and had 2 turnovers.

"I was playing Darren at the five spot," Pikiell said. "I thought he gave us more energy, and obviously, he had a great game. He had 17 points and got to the free-throw line. I like Bryce's energy. He was fouling. Tough matchup for him, too. But Steinbach, he's a problem. He's a first-round pick. I knew it. I watched the whole film. He's leading the nation in offensive rebounds."

The first half has always been a struggle all season for Rutgers. Rutgers has to play and execute better in fast-break situations. Rutgers must be consistent as a unit with their defense and connect.

"I like to press," Pikiell said. "I don't always have those lineups all the time. But sometimes those lineups are small, and they give up more rebounding problems, and they give you some half-court problems."

Rutgers will face the Maryland Terrapins in a rematch on Sunday, March 1, at 12 pm. After Maryland, Rutgers will take on Michigan State for another road game. Their final home game will be against Penn State.

More on Rutgers on SI