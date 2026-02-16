Rutgers Snap Seven Game Losing Skid After Win Over Maryland

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 3-11 Big Ten) have snapped their seven-game losing streak after defeating the Maryland Terrapins (10-15, 3-11) 68-57 on Sunday afternoon.

Rutgers took advantage of every mistake Maryland made. The Terrapins committed 10 giveaways. Although Rutgers didn’t have a great shooting game, a win is a win, and the weight is lifted off their shoulders. The Scarlet Knights haven’t won a game since their matchup against Northwestern back on January 11. It’s been 35 days. The arena was sold out, and it came at the right time.

Guard Tariq Francis led the Acarlet Knights with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Harun Zrno added 13 points with five rebounds in 32 minutes. Center Emmanuel Ogbole had just 3 points but led Rutgers with 9 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Rutgers shot 41 percent from the field. Their three-point shooting wasn’t effective, as they shot just 27 percent from downtown. Neither team was great from the perimeter. Maryland shot 23 percent from three. Rutgers picked up more defensive rebounds than Maryland (28-22).

Freshman shooting guard Darius Adams led Maryland with 13 points and six rebounds. Diggy Colt added 12 points off the bench. Small forward Solomon Washington recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Washington doesn’t record many double-doubles, but in this game, he recorded his fourth of the season. The conversation would’ve been more interesting if he had more than 10 double-doubles.

One of the key factors was free throws. While Rutgers made 19 of their 24 free throws, the Terrapins shot just 46 percent from the line. In addition, the Scarlet Knights' 7-0 run to start the second half helped them.

Both teams played sloppily in the first half. Too many turnovers and couldn’t do the right things at times. Maryland and Rutgers combined for 14 turnovers in the first half. The Terrapins may have put more points in the paint than the Scarlet Knights, but they dropped the ball in many other areas.

Rutgers still needs to improve their defense. Rutgers was fortunate that Maryland struggled heavily offensively and is not a good three-point shooting team. Zrno gave the Terrapins problems in the second half. Most of his shots were three-point attempts, and Maryland had no answer for him.

Rutgers will head to the road for their next game. The Scarlet Knights will face Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, Jan 18, at 6 pm. Rutgers won’t come back home until Feb 24 against Washington.

