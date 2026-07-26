Rutgers Women’s Basketball Stays Perfect With 95-32 Rout of Ecuador

Rutgers women’s basketball continued its dominant run through the FISU America Games on Saturday morning. Scarlet Knights, representing Team USA in Lima, scored a 95-32 victory over Ecuador as they improved their record to 3-0. It was Rutgers’ third consecutive victory by at least 50 points following wins over Peru and Argentina.

Rutgers University Athletics

Rutgers Overwhelms Ecuador From the Start

A blistering 16-1 opening run by the Scarlet Knights suffocated Ecuador’s offense, which didn't hit its first field goal which was a 3-pointer, until late in the first quarter.

Ecuador made only three field goals during the first period as Rutgers established a 27-8 advantage.

The Scarlet Knights then stifled Ecuador in the second period as Ecuador managed only 5 points whilst Rutgers had put up 18. Rutgers jumped to a 16-4 start to the period, taking a 45-13 halftime lead.

Rutgers University Athletics

Head coach Gary Redus II talked to the media after the game, saying that the early start to the game “slowed us down a bit” but complimenting the team on adjusting as the game went on.

“We don't want to play the scoreboard,” Redus said. “We always want to focus on what it is that we can control.”

Rutgers University Athletics

Though Ecuador had the highest third-quarter scoring of 11 points, Rutgers kept adding to their lead. The Scarlet Knights continued to pull away for a 72-24 lead before cruising to a 63-point victory in the fourth quarter.

The Scarlet Knights held Ecuador to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.

Saturday’s broadcast experienced technical difficulties during the first half. Rutgers apologized for the streaming issues while event officials worked to resolve the problem, leaving the availability of the second half uncertain at the time.

Redus Emphasizes Rutgers’ Fast, Scrappy Identity

Redus says that Rutgers plays fast and is a very scrappy team, and they will need to put out that same level of effort in every game.

The first-year head coach highlighted Tara Daye, Mya Pauldo, Mia Pauldo, Jaylah Lampley, Precious Gem Wheeler, and Chikae Desdunes Among the players capable of setting that tone on the court.

Rutgers’ performance against Ecuador followed a 101-51 victory over host Peru and a 95-45 win over Argentina.

The Scarlet Knights continue to play to close out contests and came out on top in the first three games under the new staff and new head coach Gary Redus II. The team is continuing to develop team chemistry throughout the summer in preparation for the 2026-27 season.

Rutgers Faces Chile in Pool-Play Finale

Rutgers will conclude pool play against Chile on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Chile comes into the match off a 72-50 win over Peru from the previous games. Chile defeated Ecuador, 52-43, before falling one point short against Argentina in a 59-58 loss.

Sunday’s game will be streamed through the FISU America YouTube channel.