Rutgers' Zennia Thomas Leads FISU America Games in Scoring Through Three Games

Thomas Tops Tournament Scoring Leaderboard

Rutgers women's basketball guard Zennia Thomas has established herself as one of the top performers at the 2026 FISU America Games.

Following the first three games of the tournament, Thomas leads all players with 46 total points, according to an official scoring leaderboard shared by the WBM Formativo FISU America Games basketball media account during the tournament's scheduled rest day.

Thomas currently leads Chile's Renata Diaz (37 points) and Argentina's Lourdes Briones (31 points) on the tournament scoring leaderboard.

Strong First Impression at Rutgers

Thomas’ initial success in Peru is also very good for the Rutgers program, starting from scratch in their first year under head coach Gary Redus II. Thomas transferred to Piscataway after a spectacular career at Howard. One of the MEAC’s best scorers throughout the last few years, he’s a veteran guard and the Tigers’ most prolific shooter.

She has certainly done her best to get to work right away and show everyone at Rutgers why she was one of their best offseason additions. From the outset of the tournament through three dominant games, Thomas has scored at a high level and done a lot to set the tone for her Scarlet Knights as they have rolled through the competition. Thomas and Rutgers are starting to develop chemistry for the 2026-27 season. I expect Thomas to be the main scorer at the start of the regular season as fans can witness Thomas’ great leadership on the court.

Consistent Offensive Production

Thomas has played a key role in Rutgers' perfect 3-0 start at the FISU America Games.

Thomas opened the tournament strong with 13 points in the Rutgers 101-51 win over Peru, and followed that up with 16 points in the Rutgers 95-45 victory over Argentina.

Her consistent scoring has helped Rutgers overwhelm each of its first three opponents while showcasing the offensive firepower of Gary Redus II's squad.

Ben Lerner

Perimeter Shooting Becoming a Rutgers Strength

Rutgers Building Momentum for Medal Round

Despite well-rounded contributions from the entire Rutgers roster, Thomas has been the most consistent scorer for the team in Peru.

Rutgers opens the tournament with wins over Peru (101-51), Argentina (95-45), and Ecuador (95-32) in efforts in which the Scarlet Knights won each matchup by at least 50 points. All of Rutgers' efforts thus far in the tournament place the Scarlet Knights among the favorites entering the medal rounds.

As group play is coming to a close, Thomas will have the chance to add to her tournament lead while Team USA looks to lock up gold.

Ben Lerner

Source: Official tournament scoring leaderboard shared by the WBM Formativo FISU America Games basketball media account.