Rutgers Scarlet Knights finish the Las Vegas tournament with a dominant victory, 89-70 over UNLV Rebels on Thursday.

Darin Smith Jr. had a Rutgers career high of 23 points (15 from the first half). The Scarlet Knights jumped early and kept the Rebels down. Rutgers shot amazingly in the first half, posting 58 percent from the field.

Acting head coach Brandin Knight is impressed with how the team responded against the Rebels.

“I was very happy with our defense,” Knight said. “The way we started the game as well as the way we finished. Once we got up 20- 23, they came at us in waves, just driving the basketball. Sometimes when we get up that much, the opposing team is playing with house money. We went to the zone and tried to slow them down, and it worked in the end.”

The closest the Rebels got was 13, but the Scarlet Knights kept their foot on the gas for most of the game.

“The game was a game of momentum, and so we’ve been there before,” Knight said. “When we were playing St. John’s in the preseason, we had one of these leads, and the biggest thing is you want to slow the momentum and get stops and then eventually if we could push that lead two to four points every four minutes, then keep that other team at bay. But if you start to give them confidence and they start to get in the rhythm, then that’s how they get back in the game.”

Rutgers have little time to rest. The team has played three games in three days. We can’t help but wonder if fatigue or injuries play a factor in the future. There’s a lot of talent and athleticism in this roster.

“Because we have a lot more depth this year and two starting lineups,” Knight continues. “Having two starting lineups helps; we can get some different guys in the game and kind of just get some rest.”

The Scarlet Knights finished the tournament going 1-2. They could have been 2–1 if it weren't for the overtime loss to Notre Dane. The future might be better than what we thought. Defense will be the x-factor for this team to reach bigger goals.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Knight said. “There are some things I can improve on, just as far as getting some better lineups and rotations. We got to get better on defense.”

Knight couldn’t stress enough to his team that they must keep up the pace and avoid getting into foul trouble in the second half.

Rutgers' next game will be against Sacred Heart at home on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 pm.

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