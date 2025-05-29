Chasing Liquid Gold: No. 7 Rutgers Rowing Heads to Nationals this Weekend in Search of a Championship
On May 18th, No. 7 Rutgers won six silver medals and one bronze at the Big Ten Women's Rowing Championships at Eagle Creek in Indianapolis, finishing a school-best second place, far outpacing third-place Michigan. The Varsity 8, 2nd Varsity 8, Varsity 4, 2nd Varsity 4, 3rd Varsity 4, and 3rd Varsity 8 all won silver medals, racking up 239 points, second only to No. 2 Washington's 264. The 4th Varsity 8 took home a bronze.
The Scarlet Knights received a slew of postseason accolades, with head coach Justin Price named Big Ten Coach of the Year. Beatrice Colclough won the conference Freshman of the Year award, joining Femke de Witt on the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team.
This weekend, Rutgers sends three boats to the nearby confines of Lake Mercer in West Windsor to take on the nation's best boats at the NCAA Rowing Championships, looking to take home gold.
The heats begin on Friday morning, May 30th, with boats competing in three heats - the first varsity eight, the second varsity eight, and the varsity four. The top three boats move on to Saturday's A/B finals, with the remainder competing in the C/D finals. Friday's heat schedules are listed below.
This will be the sixth consecutive season the Scarlet Knights have earned an invite to the national regatta, joining sixteen other schools. Rutgers finished 14th overall in 2024. The highest finish in program history was seventh in 2021.
With Rutgers the only local team competing on Lake Mercer this weekend, they have as close to a home-river advantage as one could hope.
