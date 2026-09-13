Analyzing Rutgers’ Struggles as They Face USC Trojans

Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team is out of sync. After starting the season 0-2, many are writing them off.

In their next game against the USC Trojans, the Scarlet Knights are projected to lose by at least 25.5 points. If the Rutgers Scarlet Knights need any source of motivation, this should be it.

Rutgers Football has opened as 25.5-point underdogs ahead of next Saturday's game versus USC.



MORE: https://t.co/CyoPJrwfoA pic.twitter.com/M48j7Eb0Os — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) September 13, 2026

In their loss against Boston College, the Scarlet Knights did show some fight. The team made better decisions and executions, but there were still flaws. The offensive line wasn't sharp for the whole game. Quarterback Dylan Lonergan was injured. If he was healthy, then maybe the outcome would have been different. Lonergan played for Boston College last season. Injuries got in the way of a much more compelling red bandana game.

Backup quarterback AJ Surace was the starter for Week 2. Surace did not look aggressive. In many possessions, he looked lost or didn't know where to throw. Surace had three touchdowns, but four costly interceptions. His longest play was a 60-yard touchdown. Surace finished the night with 230 yards. Surace has a quarterback rating of 31.7, which is 119th in the season.

Running back Antwan Raymond finished with 27 carries for 134 yards. He had a much better performance compared to UMass, where he had 14 rushes for 42 yards. Raymond and the rest of his teammates are frustrated. This is not the kind of start they were hoping for to start the season.

We don't know how long the program will keep head coach Greg Schiano around. It sounds like they're running out of patience. He'smeant a lot to the program for many years, but it comes to a point where if winning doesn't happen, then the bosses will want to start a new chapter and make some changes. Changes can be scary, but they are very necessary in business.

Another loss on the record might be the final ride for Schiano in New Jersey. Fans don't want to hear the same answers after every loss. Fans want to see a winning football team. Whether it's Lonergan or Surace to start in Week 3, one of those quarterbacks will have to play the game of their life if they want their coach to keep his job.

Rutgers and USC have only played each other once. Neither team has much history. Their only matchup came in October 2024, when the Trojans won decisively, 42-20. Rutgers only rushed for 149 yards. Athan Kaliakmanis tossed for 313 yards and completed 27 of 47 passes.

Two years later, will the Scarlet Knights even the score? Can they pull off a massive upset? UMass did it to the Scarlet Knights. They can do the same on any given Saturday to any team. The football team must staple every negative article this week in their locker rooms.

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