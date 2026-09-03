Rutgers Scarlet Knights Aim for Dominance in Home Opener Against UMass

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will begin their 2026 campaign at home against UMass at 6 pm at SHI Stadium.

It's going to be the sixth meeting between both programs. The first time both teams met was back in 1967, when UMass won 30-7. They won the second meeting as well. However, the Scarlet Knights have won the last three matchups. Their last meeting was in 2019 when the football team won 48-21.

Coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights are trying to make amends after a lousy season. Rutgers went 2-7 in Big Ten conference play. There are newcomers on the team. Dylan Lonergan is the new sheriff in town. He's going to be the starting quarterback. Lonergan will replace Athan Kaliakmanis, who's in his first season in the NFL with the Washington Commanders.

Kaliakmanis left good memories as the quarterback for the Scarlet Knights. The quarterback position is very crucial in football. Lonergan must lead this team to excellence. Lonergan was great at Boston College last season, throwing for 2,025 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He must bring that same attitude to New Jersey.

Many people have Rutgers winning this game by dominating. It has the potential to be a lopsided game if the Scarlet Knights' defense doesn't allow more than 20 points.

Rutgers is all-time in home openers. Playing at home with the crowd behind you brings out the best in players. Under the Schiano era, the Scarlet Knights are 12-5 in season openers. We are expecting a sold-out crowd for this game.

Wide receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond are expected to be the vocal leaders of this team. A lot of buzz has been surrounding them throughout the offseason. Both men have received honors for the work they've done last season and even during training camp. Raymond was the Big Ten's leading rusher last season. Raymond rushed for 1,241 yards on 244 carries and 13 touchdowns. His performance led him to finish as a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is the highest honor for running backs in college football.

Duff finished last season with 1,084 receiving yards on 60 receptions and seven touchdowns. Duff and coaches are expecting more from him. If he stays healthy, we should see Duff reach 10 touchdowns and 1,200 receiving yards. Those are the high goals he should reach, besides helping Rutgers win more games.

One of the ways Rutgers can win or dominate tonight's game is by having zero turnovers. This needs to be a rule that should be stamped in their locker rooms. Avoid turnovers by any means necessary. Turnovers can determine the outcome of the game.

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