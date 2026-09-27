Biggest Takeaways From Rutgers’ First Win of Season

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are finally on the board. They have won their first game of the season by dominating the Howard Bison, 58-7.

The Scarlet Knights were not afraid. They were well prepared for the game. Offensively and defensively, they were all over the place. In addition, head coach Greg Schiano secured his 100th victory as the Scarlet Knights head coach.

The Scarlet Knights will meet Howard Bison in Week 4. It's time for redemption. Rutgers can play a great game. They showed tremendous potential in their 42-35 loss to the USC Trojans, who are one of the few teams that remain unbeaten.

Dylan Lonergan Flawless First Quarter

Lonergan set the tone from the start. Rutgers scored 21 points in the first quarter. Lonergan did not make a mistake. He was making completion after completion. We saw a quarterback who was in full-on mode.

Lonergan would finish the game with a career-high 94.1 QBR. He completed 12 of his 17 passes. He also rushed for 13 yards.

Antwan Raymond Looked Unstoppable

Raymond finally broke out. He rushed for three touchdowns on 16 carries. Raymond had 140 total yards in this game. The longest run was for 51 yards. He looked very much in control. Howard's defense had no answer for him.

It's the best performance of the season so far. For Rutgers to win the rest of the way, Raymond must aim for 2-3 touchdowns a game.

Rutgers's Secondary Electric

If there's a game ball to be handed to one player on defense, it's senior Bradlee Jones. Although he had one tackle, he delivered by making two interceptions. He didn't have any interceptions entering this game.

Throughout the 2026 season, Jones had a total of 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and now he can add two interceptions. We hope to see more from him in the next couple of games.

Wide Receivers Were Well Fed

When we think about the receiving position, KJ Duff is the first person who comes to mind. Yes, he led the receivers in yards and receptions. Duff finished with 177 yards, one touchdown, and his longest play was a 77-yard catch.

We also must mention the other receivers who got in the action. Jourdin Houston had 50 yards on three receptions. Ben Black III and Vernon Allen III each scored a touchdown. Ben Rothhaar and Kam Anthony combined for 45 receiving yards and 3 receptions. Rothhaar's longest play was for 23 yards.

Rutgers will play No. 5 Indiana for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 3.

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