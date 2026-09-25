Rutgers Scarlet Knights Seeks First Win and Career Milestone Against Howard

It is a must-win game for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who did not expect to get to a 0-3 start to the season.

The Scarlet Knights will meet Howard Bison in Week 4. It's time for redemption. Rutgers can play a great game. They showed tremendous potential in their 42-35 loss to the USC Trojans, who are one of the few teams that remain unbeaten.

The passing game has gotten better in Week 3 compared to the previous two games against UMass and Boston College. Rutgers can't afford to make silly mistakes. The offensive line will have to have a great game to protect their quarterback.

Rutgers have a successful history against Howard. Rutgers remain perfect in their head-to-head matchup against Bison. They hold a 6-0 record. Rutgers won the last meeting in 2024. Howard doesn't have great luck against Big Ten teams. Howard got shoved by Indiana last week, losing to them 55-0.

The Scarlet Knights must take this game against the Bison and dominate them from start to finish. They must prepare themselves to win the game before having a meeting with their fellow Big Ten opponent, Indiana. If Howard somehow wins this game, it will be because of the turnover battle. The Scarlet Knights can't let that happen.

It's another home game for Rutgers. The matchup is Friday at 7 pm ET. The run and pass game must be tenacious. Bison doesn't have a great defense. Dylan Lonergan, if he plays tomorrow night, must have his first big game of the season. Antwan Raymond must remind the world why he was one of the top running backs of last season. Wide receiver KJ Duff must put his playmaking and catching abilities to work.

Head coach Greg Schiano has 99 career wins, all of them with Rutgers. It would be poetic to see him earn his 100th career win and first win of the season on the same night. It's destiny for him and Rutgers to leave New Jersey with a victory. Many sports bettors and writers are looking at this game as the "piece of cake" game for Rutgers.

Regardless of the opponent, the Scarlet Knights have to stay focused and disciplined. Any team can give any opponent surprises on a given Friday or Saturday. Schiano may not be on the same level as other elite coaches in College Football, but for this one night, the players must come through for him and make him feel that he's one of the greats.

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