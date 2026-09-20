Biggest Takeaways From Rutgers’ Loss Against USC

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights fall to the USC Trojans 42-35 on Saturday night at SHI Stadium. They fall to 0-3 to start the season.

It's the Scarlet Knights' first loss in the Big Ten Conference this season. Scarlet Knights quarterback Dylan Lonergan returned to action. Lonergan finished the day with three touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 18 of his 36 passes.

This game also offered takeaways that were both good and bad for Rutgers.

Rutgers' Offense Showed Resilience in Second Half

The Scarlet Knights may have lost the game, but they did not lose their dignity and determination. The offense scored 21 of their 35 points in the second half. The run game was a factor, especially in the third quarter. Running back Clay Trevenin rushed for 24 yards and scored a 17-yard touchdown run. Antwan Raymond added a touchdown of his own late in the quarter.

Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano is still not satisfied that the team didn't win.

"There are no moral victories," Schiano said. "I don't want to hear about that. We fully expected to win this game, and it hurts that we didn't."

Rutgers made some improvement. The team showed the world that they weren't going to get blown out like many sports bettors predicted. They didn't lose by 25.5 points in this game.

Rutgers Defense Struggles Again

The Scarlet Knights can't seem to find a way to slow down their opponents. UMass scored 37 points on them in Week 1. Boston College scored 28 in Week 2. USC, no surprise, scored 42 points on the Scarlet Knights in Week 3.

This defense must find a way to stop giving up more than 20 or 25 points a game. Scarlet Knights didn't force any turnovers. The Trojans recorded 461 total yards. Quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 20 of his 32 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Rutgers Made Excellent 4th Down Conversions.

One thing that impressed many of us was how well they converted on fourth-down plays.

The Scarlet Knights went 3-for-4 on fourth down conversions. The play that took a lot of guts from the coaching staff came during a punt situation. Instead of punting, the Scarlet Knights faked it and threw a pass, which resulted in a first down.

It took a lot of guts. Coach Schiano was asked about the idea behind that play.

"A lot of decisions tonight are based on who we are playing and an 11th-ranked team in the country," Schiano said. "They have one of the more talented rosters. They're a top-five talent in the country on that team."

Rutgers will play Howard Bison on Friday, September 25, for another home game.

More on Rutgers on SI