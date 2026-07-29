Greg Schiano Reveals What Has Changed Behind the Scenes at Rutgers

Greg Schiano started off his 2026 Big Ten Media Days press conference by recalling his professional, personal, and spiritual metamorphosis when he was working for the Chicago Bears in the 1990s.

Schiano then tied this history to the current situation with the Rutgers football program.

“I don't think it's any coincidence that the city where I experienced professional, personal and spiritual transformation is where I can announce — one of the few people that have been around Rutgers football for 25 years, that I can announce that Rutgers football is experiencing a foundational transformation,” Schiano said.

Rutgers’ Leadership Aligns Behind Football

Schiano says that in order for transformation to occur, it must first begin with alignment of the university’s key decision makers.

Rutgers has undergone leadership changes, with William Tate becoming university president and Keli Zinn Taking over as athletic director. Now, with Coach Schiano and the Board of Governors Chair Amy Towers’ support, there’s a shared vision for the football program.

“Well, we have alignment at our institution,” Schiano said. “From our board president, Amy Towers, through our new president, William Tate, to our new AD, Keli Zinn.”

According to Schiano, being aligned means so much more than just putting out press releases and stating goals. Rutgers’ leadership must also agree on what it will take financially and institutionally to build a winning football program.

“Vertical alignment to me isn't a slogan; vertical alignment is when you have a board president or a board chair, a president, an AD and a head football coach who look at winning at Rutgers the same way and also look at the investment needed to do it,” Schiano said.

That additional institutional support could also allow Schiano to spend more time working directly with his players instead of helping generate name, image and likeness funding.

“One of the things that thrills me about the vertical alignment at Rutgers now is I get to spend more time doing the thing I love to do, and that's investing in the players' lives,” Schiano said.

Schiano Believes Rutgers Has Its Deepest Recent Roster

Of course, Schiano’s confidence in leadership isn’t all there is to it. The head coach also expressed a lot of optimism about the 2026 roster that the program has currently assembled.

“We have a deep and talented roster, the deepest and most talented I've had since I've been back, and it's only going to get better now with the resources now starting to match the expectations that you have when you're in the Big Ten conference,” Schiano said.

Wide receiver KJ Duff, Offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah and running back Antwan Raymond represented Rutgers alongside Schiano in Chicago. The head coach described all three players as potential All-Big Ten performers and future NFL players.

“I chose these three players because they embody everything that I think Rutgers football is about and I think what the Big Ten is about,” Schiano said. “Like I said earlier, tremendous student-athletes. They do things the right way. They handle their business the right way, and they're exceptional football players.”

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers student-athlete KJ Duff speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A New Direction on Defense

Despite his typical optimism, Coach Schiano reflected on the ending of the Scarlet Knights’ 2025 season. Rutgers concluded the year with a 5-7 record and did not receive a bowl invitation, marking the 9th consecutive year that Rutgers did not go to a bowl game.

“We were 5-7 last year; that's unacceptable,” Schiano said. “But we knew what we had to fix and we spent the last eight months fixing it.”

Improving defensively will be one of Rutgers’ biggest priorities under new defensive coordinator Travis Johansen. Schiano said the Scarlet Knights must become better at creating turnovers and playing consistent defense.

Johansen’s system will incorporate multiple formations based on Rutgers’ personnel instead of being limited to one defensive structure.

“It's going to be a little different,” Schiano said. “It's going to be a mixture of a lot of things. I think Travis has a great understanding of what we need to do with the personnel that we have.”

Coach Schiano spoke highly of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and newly appointed special teams coordinator Eddie Allen in the team’s continued preparation for the season.

Rutgers’ Ultimate Goal Remains Unchanged

In his efforts to bring Rutgers Football to a top level in college football, Coach Schiano is emphasizing the players’ personal growth within the program.

“My goal is to win a National Championship at Rutgers, but my purpose is to make sure that every young person that's put under my watch, that we're developing them as husbands, as fathers and as productive members of society,” Schiano said.

No record has been produced by Rutgers to support the claims of Schiano’s expectations. However, with university leadership, resources, and the football program moving in the same direction, Schiano believes the foundation for greater success is finally being established.

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