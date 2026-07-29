Rutgers RB Antwan Raymond Discusses Canadian Pride, ‘CHOP’ Mentality at Big Ten Media Days

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond Took the spotlight Tuesday at the 2026 Big Ten Football Media Day in Chicago.

Raymond joined the wide receiver KJ Duff, offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah and head coach Greg Schiano as representatives of the Scarlet Knights. The three players also appeared together on the Big Ten Network studio set during the opening day of the three-day event.

With his junior season of football just around the corner, the Canadian running back spoke with the media on several topics, including his representation of the country, the work he puts in to prepare mentally and physically for the season, how running backs coach Damiere Shaw has been able to relate to him, and how the offense as a whole is striving to achieve a ‘relentless’ mentality.

Representing Canada Means ‘Everything’ to Raymond

Native Montrealer Raymond becomes the first-ever player from the Province of Quebec to capture the Jon Cornish Trophy Following an incredible 2025 season of play. This Award recognizes the most outstanding Canadian player participating in NCAA football.

“I’m from Canada,” Raymond said. “I was originally born there. I’m from there. I grew up there my whole life. My loved ones are there. My mother and my grandmother are there. Just being that staple for Canada, it means everything and more to me.”

Raymond said he followed other Canadian players attempting to create their own paths through American college football and into the NFL. Raymond is aware of the challenges that international players face and therefore can be a role model for young players in his home country.

Raymond also explained how his international status affects opportunities for NIL in the United States. Rutgers’ NIL and Social Media Team assisted him with opportunities, and he was able to participate in a few of the promotional events while he was back home in Canada for trips.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback AJ Harris (4) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond Relies on Routine and Family

After a long, grueling 2025 season of 244 carries for Raymond, taking care of his body is now of utmost importance.

He said his physical preparation includes stretching, recovery work, and using hot and cold tubs. Mentally, Raymond is grounded by conversations with his family and breathing exercises.

Raymond is also using four-corner breathing to support his teammates in difficult situations. This approach aligns seamlessly with Rutgers’ "CHOP" philosophy.

“No matter if it goes up or down, we just keep chopping,” Raymond said. “I try to reiterate that to the players and to myself.”

He credits his identity with his success on the football field by not trying to be another football player.

“I don’t have to be nobody else but Antwan Raymond,” he said. “I just have to be myself.”

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) celebrates his touchdown reception during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers Wants to Deliver ‘Body Blows’

Raymond credited Coach Shaw, Rutgers’ associate offensive coordinator and running backs coach, with helping him grow both as a player and as a person.

Shaw previously helped develop Kyle Monangai Before guiding Raymond through one of the most productive rushing seasons in Rutgers history. Raymond says Shaw taught him that Big Ten running backs are always physical.

“You got to be relentlessly violent in everything you do,” Raymond said. “If you keep being relentlessly violent on that field, not a lot of people are going to be able to stop you.”

This mindset is expressed by another phrase used at Rutgers, “Body blows.”

Raymond explained that the Scarlet Knights may not immediately produce a long run during the first quarter or first half. Pounding at the defense until the constant hits fracture the front and create large gains late.

Raymond Returns After Historic Sophomore Season

Raymond terrorized defenses in 2025, totaling 1,466 yards and 15 combined scores for the season. His rushing total for the season ranked third in the Big Ten and eighth all-time at Rutgers in single-season rushing yardage.

His biggest performance of the season came against Maryland, where he ran for 240 yards on 41 carries, a school-record-tying performance. In the 4th quarter of action, he accounted for 105 of those yards as he was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

He finished the season with four 100-yard rushing performances and scored at least one touchdown in 10 of Rutgers’ 12 games.

Raymond earned Second Team All-Big Ten recognition from both the conference’s coaches and media. He was also named a Fourth Team All-American by Phil Steele and reached the semifinal round for the Doak Walker National Running Back Award.

In his third season with the program, junior running back Raymond aims to build on last year’s numbers and be one of the many faces of Rutgers’ offense.

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