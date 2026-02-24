Mikey Munn and Travis Johansen Tandem Will Elevate Rutgers’ Defense for Success

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights added another big-time, talented cornerback to their program. Mikey Munn commits to Rutgers as he transfers from South Dakota.

can’t wait to get to work! https://t.co/4uSWStd6Mi — Mikey Munn (@mikey_munnn) February 17, 2026

It's a huge moment for the Rutgers program to land this caliber of player. It's arguably the best recruit of the off-season for the Scarlet Knights. Munn was an FCS All-American last season. He has tremendous athleticism and speed, and he knows how to read the defense. Munn is a shutdown-caliber cornerback. Munn has experience playing offense as well, but his strongest asset is on defense at cornerback.

Based on what is shown on tape, he's going to be an exceptional cornerback for years to come as long as he's durable on the field. Rutgers might have him as a starter right away, coming into the new season.

Munn was a stud at South Dakota. He played for two seasons there, but his 2025 numbers were impressive. Munn finished the season with 59 tackles and five interceptions. Munn can be an asset to turn around the Scarlet Knights' special teams. Rutgers needs help in that department, and he can help transform their special teams into something extraordinary.

South Dakota recently hired a new head coach, Matt Vitzthum, and now their top cornerback has left for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have a new cornerbacks coach, Eric Finney, known for bringing out the best in his players. In addition, defensive coordinator Travis Johansen did a great job at South Dakota. Munn will be in great company alongside great football minds like Finney and Johansen.

A successful program needs individuals with a winning mentality. Johansen is one of those coaches who loves to win and won't stop until the job gets done. As a coach, he's getting better. Ritgers did great in bringing him to New Jersey. Johansen led South Dakota FCS Playoffs quarterfinals in his first season as head coach in 2025.

A defense-first mentality is necessary for a team to be successful. As entertaining as scoring points may be, without a great defense, there's no championships. Under Johansen, South Dakota's defense ranked 22nd nationally with 12 interceptions. Munn and the rest of the Scarlet Knights' defense will put their full trust in their coverage, especially Johansen. He has a track record of developing future NFL players, evidenced by their performance on defense.

Rutgers has suffered for so long because it hasn't had an elite defense. All the additions and subtractions made during the offseason have been an asset rather than a liability. It's going to be exciting to watch what Munn can do in his first year with Rutgers with a new coaching staff and new teammates.

More on Rutgers on SI