Moses Walker: Rutgers’ Inspiring Comeback Player of the Week

Rutgers Scarlet Knights senior linebacker Moses Walker was named Comeback Player of the Week.

LB Moses Walker earned recognition as a Comeback Player of the Week 💪



Walker posted two interceptions and a sack last week. @moseswalker | @EhallFB pic.twitter.com/lEY5dyyT7r — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) September 15, 2026

Walker has been one of the Scarlet Knights' top leaders on defense through two games this season. Despite starting 0-2, Walker has been a true team player and a professional on defense.

In Week 2 against Boston College, in the red bandana game, Walker recorded two interceptions and a sack. Walker must be the tone setter for the defense for the rest of the season, but let's focus on one game at a time. Rutgers will have a tough opponent in the USC Trojans for the weekend.

In this matchup, sports bettors are disrespecting the Scarlet Knights' defense. No one believes this team has a shot against the Trojans. Rutgers were picked as 25.5-point underdogs entering this game. Walker and everyone else on the defensive line and in the secondary heard the message. Whether they shared their thoughts openly or privately, the insult is out there, and they will take it personally.

Walker is poised to have his best season with the Scarlet Knights. He never had a two-interception game throughout his four-year collegiate career. With this honor, Walker will be determined to play at a high level on every Saturday.

Staten Island is Walker's birthplace. There's a connection between New York and New Jersey, whether people want to believe it or not. Two different states, but not so far apart. The mentality to grind and work hard is a similar trait among athletes who come from those two states. Walker is 6'2 and weighs 230. He's a strong presence in the middle of this defense.

In the game against the Trojans, we need to see his other brothers, such as defensive lineman Malachi Davis and Ty Morris, make an impact. To beat a good team like the Trojans will take a collective effort from the entire defense. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is one of the best quarterbacks this season. Maiava leads the nation in touchdowns (10) and passing yards (896) and ranks fifth in quarterback rating (91.0). In addition, he doesn't make mistakes. He's only thrown one touchdown.

Head coach Greg Schiano must be a thousand times prepared for this game. It's arguably the most important game of his coaching career. Rutgers can't afford to get blown out against USC. They need relentless game film and intense practice. It may sound too tough or a little hyperbolic, but this is the price the defense must pay to slow down a talent like Maiava.

In the meantime, this is a feel-good honor for Walker, and hopefully he can receive more honors in his final year with the Scarlet Knights.

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