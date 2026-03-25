Rutgers Adds Super Bowl Champion Gino Gradkowski To Coaching Staff

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team continues to surround itself with champions. They added another member to their coaching staff: Gino Gradkowski.

The 37-year-old former NFL player spent six seasons in the pros and was part of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII champions. The Ravens drafted him as a fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft. Gradkowski will join the coaching staff as an assistant offensive line coach.

Before being hired by the Scarlet Knights, Grandkowski coached at Rowan University, a Division III school. He spent four seasons there. His resume became more interesting when he gained coaching experience in the UFL. In one season with the St. Louis Battlehawks, he served as the offensive line coach. The Battlehawks finished the 2024 season with a 7-3 record. The team made the playoffs but lost in the conference championship game.

Delaware is his alma mater. Gradkowski was there for three years, serving as an assistant director of student services for athletes. In his young coaching career, he's achieved some success. Rutgers might be a big stepping stone for him to take his leadership skills to another level.

Rutgers Football adds Rowan University OC / O-Line coach Gino Gradowski to the staff as an offensive assistant.



The 2012 4th Round pick spent multiple years in the NFL and coached with new OL coach Jim Turner in the USFL.https://t.co/4wgffVKe7v pic.twitter.com/rXZAW4sEaS — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) March 20, 2026

As a player, things didn't turn out so great because of injuries, and he didn't play for more than 10 seasons. His Super Bowl victory was his proudest achievement in the pros, but his college career will solidify him for a lifetime. He's already doing amazing things as a coach. It wouldn't be a surprise if he becomes a head coach one day. That may be out of his element, but he will continue to elevate himself as an offensive coach guru.

Aside from the Ravens, Gradkowski also played for the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets. Football runs in his family. His brother, Bruce, was a quarterback and played for several seasons with various teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Bruce is also a coach. He's currently an assistant wide receivers coach with the Detroit Lions.

The Scarlet Knights are constantly looking for ways to get better with their offensive line. Protecting the quarterback is key to long-term success. Rutgers will have a new quarterback for the upcoming season, and they need to make sure their quarterback has enough time to make throws. That's where Gradkowski's leadership and experience come into play. He must set the tone right from the get-go if Rutgers will have strong, elite offensive linemen in the future.

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