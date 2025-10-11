Rutgers Falters After Halftime in 38-19 Loss to Washington
Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) entered Friday night’s matchup at Husky Stadium looking to snap a Big Ten skid and prove it could hang with one of the conference’s top contenders. For two quarters, the Scarlet Knights did just that, grinding out a 13-10 halftime lead behind disciplined defense and timely execution. But Washington (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) flipped the script after the break, unleashing a 28-point second-half surge that buried Rutgers and sealed a 38-19 victory.
The loss drops RU to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play, with questions mounting about how they’ll respond heading into the season’s second half.
Rutgers’ offense found rare rhythm in Friday night’s matchup, racking up 493 total yards, the program’s highest output in a Big Ten game since amassing 596 yards against Indiana back in 2015. The balanced attack featured explosive plays through the air and steady gains on the ground, signaling a potential turning point for a unit that had struggled to generate sustained production in conference play.
Despite the final score, Rutgers’ offense delivered an explosive outing, led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who set career highs with 386 passing yards and 31 completions while tossing two touchdown passes. Running back Antwan Raymond showcased his dual-threat ability, rushing for 89 yards and adding seven catches for another 89 yards, including his first career receiving touchdown.
Wide receiver Ian Strong emerged as a reliable target with seven receptions for 124 yards, while sophomore KJ Duff continued his red-zone impact, hauling in his fourth touchdown of the season on a 59-yard night.
Rutgers’ defense showed flashes of disruption despite the final score, with defensive back Jett Elad leading the unit with seven tackles. Defensive linemen Jordan Thompson and Jordan Walker made their presence felt up front. Thompson notched two tackles-for-loss while Walker added a sack.
Linebacker Dariel Djabome turned in a standout performance, tallying six tackles, forcing two fumbles, and recovering one, providing key momentum swings that briefly kept the Scarlet Knights in striking distance.
Key Takeaways
The final score may suggest a blowout, but Rutgers had multiple chances to keep the game competitive. The Scarlet Knights twice came up empty on fourth-down attempts inside Washington’s 10-yard line, missing key opportunities to shift momentum.
Rutgers had no answers for Washington’s second-half onslaught, as the Huskies scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives after halftime. The Scarlet Knights’ defense was overwhelmed by the pace and precision of Washington’s attack, which only stalled on the final possession when the Huskies opted to run out the clock. The relentless scoring stretch erased Rutgers’ halftime lead and underscored the gap in execution between the two teams down the stretch.
On the defensive side, Rutgers contained Huskies running back Jonah Coleman to a season-low 44 rushing yards, well below his 177-yard opener against Colorado State. Though Coleman managed a short touchdown run, he’s now been held under 70 yards in four straight games, a testament to Rutgers’ front seven holding its ground despite the second-half unraveling.